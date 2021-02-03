Thelma Sheets
Thelma Vannoy Sheets, 81, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, from complications of dementia. Born...
Thelma Vannoy Sheets, 81, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, from complications of dementia. Born...
Kenneth “Ken” J. May, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City,...
Archie Mansfield Tilley, 82, of Coalton, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Madison Center in Morgantown. Born January 18,...
Thomas Lee Biggs, 87, of Marlinton, died Friday, January 29, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg. Born December 20,...
Major George Hampton Harris, USAF, 91, of Seneca, South Carolina, died Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Oconee Memorial Hospital in...
Quincy Clayton McMillion, age 86, of Buckeye, died Friday, January 22, 2021, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are being handled...
© 2020 Mountain Media, LLC