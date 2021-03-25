<div><p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td>\n<table>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="682" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17765" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/restaurant_1616615094-1024x682.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/restaurant_1616615094-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/restaurant_1616615094-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/restaurant_1616615094-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/restaurant_1616615094.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise in Virginia, certain sports and entertainment venues may begin to operate with additional capacity and indoor and outdoor gathering limits will increase starting Thursday, April 1, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.<\/span>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">He amended Executive Order Seventy-Two with the next steps of the \u201cForward Virginia\u201d plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while mitigating the spread of the virus. More than two million Virginians, or approximately one in four people, have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWith increased vaccination capacity and our health metrics continuing to trend the right direction, we can safely take these targeted steps to ease certain mitigation measures,\u201d\u00a0said Northam. \u201cVirginians have come so far over the past year, and now is not the time to simply throw the doors open or let down our guard. While some capacity limits will be increased, we must all remember to stay vigilant and work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia will maintain a Safer at Home strategy, with continued mitigation strategies like physical distancing, teleworking, and universal mask requirements. Key changes in the Fourth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two include:<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 50 people for indoor settings and 100 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Entertainment venues: All indoor and outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues must continue to operate at 30 percent capacity. Indoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity or with a maximum of 500 people, an increase from the current cap of 250 people. Outdoor venues must operate at 30 percent capacity, with no specific cap on the number of attendees. These venues were previously limited to 30 percent capacity or up to 1,000 attendees, whichever was fewer.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at recreational sporting events will increase from 25 to 100 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for indoor settings, and from 250 to 500 people per field or 30 percent capacity, whichever is less for outdoor settings.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In-person graduation and commencement events:\u00a0Last week, Northam issued\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001TJGZVryIFmvj5Yq382lCYcqa-F1oijgdxBqRpxSpygK87sF3eT9JjF2IgNil2gaKaZq76W0ACjGdwcA95Ht-hUYVTuI2o0WgGqI4VWmZWIxoMa_RtSpjlH9WAC2_W-4Xdwm-FBAOZb0sazzJZpFyh3qHUYmOjAayDFJ1GyOPJY6LNfzSqLOIaNBLeCOVrr5FzLrB54Ye37pa9y7WuOsJv8jwx1jonW2YNFq0PT7_dQs8Me6tXRcwUA==&c=kGa7_oPdwv0BvYyLUFKwstZsKJ7wbFIe4SwqLXVBMWWvB4c4FA6FgA==&ch=xb7EVTkZJhqTkBYCdWE2SyADxy1Z_Pbw10hgtmZlipL_QlpcDJdA-g==&jrc=1"><span style="font-weight: 400">preliminary guidance<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0on safe in-person graduations and commencements, which included a cap of 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity for outdoor events, whichever is less. Events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Attendees must wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginians are strongly encouraged to make sure they are pre-registered at\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001TJGZVryIFmvj5Yq382lCYcqa-F1oijgdxBqRpxSpygK87sF3eT9JjPvgLFzG2vZBDqbRY2iaiywX4hMG42241NYhfmru8y7k0BEqr8ws2U-EpkeXD8fQ2y0yoCohtNwVMrB0JhHcOKM1aE3HNOeQR1IflAdmNrqS&c=kGa7_oPdwv0BvYyLUFKwstZsKJ7wbFIe4SwqLXVBMWWvB4c4FA6FgA==&ch=xb7EVTkZJhqTkBYCdWE2SyADxy1Z_Pbw10hgtmZlipL_QlpcDJdA-g==&jrc=1"><span style="font-weight: 400">vaccinate.virginia.gov<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA, to ensure that the Virginia Department of Health has all the relevant information to reach out when individuals are eligible to schedule vaccination appointments.<\/span><\/p><\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<\/table>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>