<p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29222" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class=" wp-image-29222" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Lilly-Nicole-Osborne-crowned-2021-Basketball-Homecoming-Queen-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="464" height="309" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Lilly-Nicole-Osborne-crowned-2021-Basketball-Homecoming-Queen-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Lilly-Nicole-Osborne-crowned-2021-Basketball-Homecoming-Queen-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Lilly-Nicole-Osborne-crowned-2021-Basketball-Homecoming-Queen-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Lilly-Nicole-Osborne-crowned-2021-Basketball-Homecoming-Queen-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Lilly-Nicole-Osborne-crowned-2021-Basketball-Homecoming-Queen-2048x1366.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Lilly-Nicole-Osborne-crowned-2021-Basketball-Homecoming-Queen-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Lilly-Nicole-Osborne-crowned-2021-Basketball-Homecoming-Queen-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Lilly-Nicole-Osborne-crowned-2021-Basketball-Homecoming-Queen-1140x760.jpg 1140w"><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Principal Crystal Gibson crowns Lilly Osborne the 2021 Basketball Homecoming Queen. Top row, L-R- Freshman princess Lilly Goldizen, Junior princess Ivy Taylor, bottom row L-R Sophomore princess Alivia Jones, Senior princess Emily Price.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Royalty came to Clay this past Saturday night and added a touch of class to the rural hills we call home as the 2021 Basketball Homecoming Queen, Lilly Nicole Osborne, was crowned.\u00a0 The finest dresses money could buy were adorning Queen Osborne and the class princesses, and it was time to walk the walk.<\/p>\n<p>Escorted by Blake Sontos, Queen Osborne strolled along the walk of fame and graciously accepted her crown from Principal Crystal Gibson.\u00a0 The sound of wild cheers were loud and there were smiles as big as the moon on parents\u2019 and friends\u2019 faces filled the gym as the crown was set in place.\u00a0 Queen Osborne wasn\u2019t without her court of the class princesses.\u00a0 Freshman Princess Lilly Mae Goldizen was escorted by Micah Osborne.\u00a0 Sophomore Princess Alivia Deanna Jones was escorted by Logan Hanshaw.\u00a0\u00a0 Junior Princess Ivy Ariel Taylor was escorted by Curtis Litton.\u00a0 Senior Princess Emily Marie Price was escorted by Cheston Haynes.\u00a0 All in all, it was a fine half time ceremony for this year\u2019s homecoming, Congratulations to 2021 Basketball Homecoming Queen Lilly Nicole Osborne and all the princesses.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>