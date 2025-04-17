By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Big money is already pouring into Virginia’s 2025 race for lieutenant governor—and just four candidates are pulling far ahead of the pack.

Together, they’ve raised more than $2.4 million across 12 committees, with just four candidates accounting for the majority of that total and setting an early tone for one of the most competitive and well-funded races in recent memory.

Democratic Del. Aaron Rouse and Republican attorney John Curran are sitting on the largest war chests so far, with both reporting more than $900,000 in cash on hand by the end of March, according to The Virginia Public Access Project.

Rouse has significant contributions from labor unions and progressive organizations, including contributions from SEIU Birgona 512, Clean Virginia and the Virginia Education Association.

Curran, by contrast, reported raising less than $20,000 during the first quarter but entered the race with a hefty balance already banked. His donor list includes business-aligned PACs and individual contributions, such as those from the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Dominion Energy.

Rouse has raised nearly $400,000 since January and ended March with about $926,000 in cash on hand.

Ghazala Hashmi, a Democratic state senator, reported raising over $750,000 and ending the quarter with approximately $547,000 in cash.

Hashmi’s campaign was powered by grassroots donations and support from Democratic-aligned PACs, with major contributions from EMILY’s List and labor unions.

Barur Lateef, a Prince William County School Board member and eye surgeon, raised just over $522,000 by the end of March. He ended the first quarter with approximately $360,000 in cash on hand, drawing support from healthcare industry donors and local Democratic networks.

Levar Stoney, former Richmond mayor, raised approximately $976,000 and reported about $539,000 in cash on hand. His top donors include major individual backers like Thomas McInerney, donating $30,000. Common Good Virginia PAC also contributed more than $16,000 across two donations.