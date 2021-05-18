Update from Dr. Cynthia Morrow for May 19 Edition
Herd Immunity When the virus that causes COVID-19 was first identified in the United States last year, it quickly spread...
The Friends of the Buchanan Library will be holding a Used Book and Yard Sale on Saturday, May 22 from...
Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg honored its graduates at a May commencement ceremony. The university awarded 351 total degrees, including...
American Legion Post 93 in Buchanan will hold a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at...
Lumos, a local provider of fiber-to-the-premises Internet for residences and businesses, will participate in the recently announced Federal Communications Commission’s...
Kate Lawrence The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announced that Mary Catherine (Kate) Lawrence has received the 2021...