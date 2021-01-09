<div><figure id="attachment_68561" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-68561" style="width: 1953px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-68561" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Liam-Watson-candidate-edited.jpg" alt="" width="1953" height="1891" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Liam-Watson-candidate-edited.jpg 1953w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Liam-Watson-candidate-edited-300x290.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Liam-Watson-candidate-edited-1024x991.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Liam-Watson-candidate-edited-768x744.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Liam-Watson-candidate-edited-1536x1487.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Liam-Watson-candidate-edited-600x581.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Liam-Watson-candidate-edited-750x726.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Liam-Watson-candidate-edited-1140x1104.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1953px) 100vw, 1953px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-68561" class="wp-caption-text">Liam Watson is a candidate for the Montgomery Board of Supervisors.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>In a press release on Monday, Jan. 4, 21-year-old Liam Watson declared his candidacy from District A for the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.<\/p>\n<p>Watson said in his release, \u201cToday, I gave the Montgomery County registrar my certificate of candidate qualification, and I am concurrently proud to announce my candidacy for the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWhen I decided to run for office in my home county, one thing was very clear to me: the campaign from the outset needed to be issue-oriented and focused entirely on developing the best community for the neighbors and friends who count on me to represent them with dignity and integrity.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAt 21 years old,\u201d Watson said, \u201cI am, to the best of our campaign\u2019s research, the youngest candidate ever for the Board of Supervisors of Montgomery County, and I likewise aim to propose vigorous efforts designed to bring about a new era of energetic leadership, a kind of leadership that our county has sorely lacked and will greatly benefit from.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Watson said, \u201cI\u2019ve compiled 23 policies that best suit our community and its needs in the coming years. These policies, which include, importantly, affordable housing access, broadband expansion and the construction of new schools, serve as the bedrock of all our campaign will do. \u201cOur campaign is also entirely dedicated to the ending of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, the promotion of gun safety legislation in our hometown, an expansion of our efforts to protect and champion our teachers and more than a dozen other policies that can be viewed at: https:\/\/www.liamwatsonva.com\/plans.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cBut,\u201d the candidate said, \u201cI do not propose these new policies without heed for reason nor with unchecked idealism. These policies were carefully crafted with intention, under the guidance of experts on each of the respective topics, many of whom reside right here in Montgomery County.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThis is perhaps the most ambitious agenda ever set forth in Montgomery County,\u201d Watson said, \u201cand I am excited to lead this movement that requires the utmost dedication from all of us, even as we navigate some of the most difficult times in our nation\u2019s history. I am filled with optimism and am encouraged by the broad support I have seen for these fresh ideas.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWith the tireless efforts of many volunteers and the strenuous work born of passion and dedication, I am confident that the policies outlined herein will guide our county into the new decade and allow us to serve as a model of progressive success throughout our region and, indeed, our nation.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Watson provided the following contacts for more information about his team and his campaign:<\/p>\n<p>Liam Watson, candidate (540) 425-2255; Gus Reynolds, campaign manager (540) 998-1999;<\/p>\n<p>Flannery McNair, communications director (540) 808-9995; and Jack Packard, treasurer (540) 505-3624. His campaign website is https:\/\/www.liamwatsonva.com.<\/p><\/div>