<div><figure id="attachment_78032" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-78032" style="width: 949px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-78032" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mazen-Hasan-MD-edited.jpg" alt="" width="949" height="837" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mazen-Hasan-MD-edited.jpg 949w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mazen-Hasan-MD-edited-300x265.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mazen-Hasan-MD-edited-768x677.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mazen-Hasan-MD-edited-600x529.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/Mazen-Hasan-MD-edited-750x661.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 949px) 100vw, 949px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-78032" class="wp-caption-text">Urologist Dr. Mazen Hasan is receiving new patients at 3700 S. Main St. in Blacksburg.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>LewisGale Hospital Montgomery recently welcomed board-certified urologist Mazen Hasan, MD, FACS, FEBU, to its team of specialists serving the New River Valley out of its Blacksburg offices at 3700 S. Main St.<\/p>\n<p>LewisGale Hospital Montgomery offers innovative urological care for conditions of the male and female urinary tract\u2014bladder, kidneys, ureters, and urethra\u2014and the male reproductive organs. Dr. Hasan specializes in diagnosing and treating most urological conditions including urinary stones, enlarged prostate, bladder tumors, and prostate cancer.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019m excited to join a healthcare provider that works collectively to deliver the highest levels of quality, compassionate patient care,\u201d said Hasan. \u201cI\u2019m looking forward to serving our patients and the growing healthcare needs of our community.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe welcome Mazen Hasan as we expand our urology services at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery,\u201d said Alan Fabian, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery chief executive officer. \u201cThere is a growing demand for urologists in the region, and he has a proven record of continually delivering the highest level of quality care.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Hasan earned both his medical doctorate and urology residency training at the University of Damascus, Syria. Following residency training, he completed a research fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, a kidney and pancreas transplantation fellowship at The Ohio State University in Columbus, and an endourology fellowship at St. Michael\u2019s Hospital in Toronto.<\/p>\n<p>He also earned his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in the business of medicine from the Kelley School of Business in Indianapolis. He is a fellow of the European Board of Urology and is an active member of the American Urological Association.<\/p>\n<p>Dr. Hasan is the recipient of several honors for his medical research, including best surgical video for demonstrating his method for robotic cystectomy of the neobladder at an annual meeting of the American Urological Society. He is bilingual, speaking both English and Arabic.<\/p>\n<p>Dr. Hasan is welcoming new patients and referrals at 3700 S. Main St., in Blacksburg.<\/p>\n<p>To schedule an appointment, patients can call <span class="gc-cs-link">(540) 552-1353<\/span> or visit lgphysicians.com.<\/p><\/div>