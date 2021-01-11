By Bobby Bordelon

Walmart shoppers looking for groceries over the next three days will have to make other plans – the Lewisburg Walmart will be closing for a “deep cleaning” between January 11 and January 13.

The closure was announced on the city of Lewisburg’s Facebook page.

“The Lewisburg Walmart store will be closing today, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm,” reads the social media post. “They will be conducting a deep cleaning and reorganization of the store. The store will reopen on Wednesday, January 13 at 7:00 am. They appreciate everyone’s patience while this is completed.”

It’s currently unknown what prompted the store to close with less than three hours between the post’s time stamp and the store’s closure. Inquiries to store managers from the Mountain Messenger resulted in a referral to corporate public relations, which has not yet yielded any information.

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Greenbrier County, mask wearing and social distancing, if not home isolation, has become very necessary. Per governor Jim Justice’s orders, please wear a mask when indoors in a public place to prevent unneeded spread of the virus that is now claiming approximately 4,000 Americans a day.

“My mask is a sign of kindness,” as previously said Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White.