It was supposed to be a grand release to kick-off the summer: 17-year-old Lillie King was going to announce her first project alongside her performance at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Then, the pandemic put a monkey wrench in her plans. But, with patience and persistence, King’s EP is finally seeing the light.

On Friday, Nov. 20, Lillie King will release her self-titled EP on Mon Hills Records. These six songs exhibit King’s range of musical influences, like classic balladry, rock, and blue-eyed soul, but the consistency of her vocals and evocative lyrics elicits a journey of self-discovery from thespian to solo artist.

“The EP is self-titled ‘Lillie King’ because I wanted my first project to be a pure representation of me, and I wanted to use my name to break into the music world for the first time,” said the Lewisburg native. “When I won Talent West Virginia, I had never written a full song before, so I was learning and growing rapidly as I wrote these songs. Personally, I can hear my writing style and inspiration change as I listen to the EP, which gives it such a unique quality.”

Despite it being her first time in the studio, King took initiative in the recording process when making decisions on live instrumentation and harmony accompaniment. Mon Hills Records Recording Manager Chris Kusky produced, mixed and mastered this project, and was impressed with King’s growing confidence as she became comfortable with the recording process.

“Lillie was always laser-focused and tireless, which made my job as a producer so much easier,” he said. “I feel like this project, as cohesive as it is, and as distinctly Lillie as it is, is diverse enough to have a little something for everyone.”

“Lillie King” can be heard on all music-streaming platforms. Stay updated with Lillie at the following links:

Website: www.lillieking.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lillie.king/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCfbN1LVsqAK3i73uZPKZ5ag/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/lilliekingmusic

About Lillie King:

Lillie King is a teen singer-songwriter and performing artist from Lewisburg, West Virginia. With a decade of live theater experience already under her feet, Lillie was inspired to pursue a career in singing and songwriting. This distinctive, dramatic pop and adult contemporary artist developed her musical influences from her parent’s ‘70s classics, new-age Indie rock and piano ballads. She has already amassed a performance at Carnegie Hall, the Professional Theatre of West Virginia and is a regularly featured actress in many Equity productions. While honing her craft among the programs at The New York Film Academy, Lillie would land a milestone opportunity when she won “Talent West Virginia” in 2019. Consequently, she was awarded a recording contract with Mon Hills Records. Her debut from those sessions, “Red,” was released on Friday, Oct. 30 with a full, self-titled EP slated for Nov. 20.