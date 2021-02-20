Lewis Edward Baker, 94, of Lizemores, went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2021.

He was born on October 16, 1927 in Widen, WV. He is now singing for the Lord. His favorite things to do were work in the garden, sing, and ride in his little red truck with his sidekick Bubbles, who was his dog. He served in the Army during WWII in Germany and Poland. He was an ambulance driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Della Baker; brothers, Carl, Ralph, and Ray; granddaughter, Shelly Graham; son-in-law, Sidney Summers.

Edward was blessed to be married Janice (Morton) for 75 years. He had three daughters, Sandra (Bill) Legg of St. Albans, WV, Dorcas Summers of Michigan, and Kathy (Rodney) Wayne of Lizemores, WV.

Edward was one of the original members of the Brighter Side Quartet for 48 years. He traveled all over West Virginia singing. He made many CDs for family and friends which will be cherished forever. He was a lifelong member of the UMW. He worked for Central Appalachian for many years. He was a retired coal miner. He was a member of the Lizemores Methodist Church. He had 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and one due in June. He also had many friends.

Funeral service was held Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Lizemores Methodist Church with Pastor Barry McCune officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 PM.

Please make donations to the Lizemores Methodist Church in his name.

Wilson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Baker family.