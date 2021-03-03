<div><p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><img class=" wp-image-28983 alignleft" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Screenshot-2021-03-03-171254-300x227.jpg" alt="" width="381" height="288" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Screenshot-2021-03-03-171254-300x227.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Screenshot-2021-03-03-171254-600x455.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Screenshot-2021-03-03-171254.jpg 652w" sizes="(max-width: 381px) 100vw, 381px">We got to the river about a mile up from the entry point of Buzzard\u2019s Pass, set the boat on the water and loaded it up.\u00a0\u00a0 We had already made arrangements with the local body disposal just in case we didn\u2019t make it back.\u00a0 Once we were afloat, we started to second guess our harebrained scheme and tried to convince ourselves what a dumb idea it was, but it was too late.\u00a0 The water started gettin\u2019 swifter and swifter until we were doin\u2019 about 25 miles an hour.\u00a0 We tried using our paddles to get back, but the water jerked them out of our hands.\u00a0 Buck grabbed the oars and got control of the boat so we were goin\u2019 strait again, hollerin\u2019 \u201cCome on boys, it\u2019s all or nuthin!\u201d\u00a0 We caught site of the Pass and were headed straight into the opening. Our nerves were tighter than banjo strings, and buzzards were starin\u2019 at us like we were the next meal.\u00a0\u00a0 It was up to Buck to get us through the rapids that looked more like a thrashin\u2019 machine that would tear you to ribbons.\u00a0 Buck yelled, \u201c Grab the shotgun boys and cover me I\u2019m goin\u2019 in,\u201d and he jumped over the side of the boat into the ragin\u2019 water.\u00a0 Zeb grabbed up the shotgun as the buzzards started circling and following us.\u00a0 We thought Buck was gone but he grabbed the back of the boat and was steering with his legs.\u00a0 The rapids swallowed us up like a starvin\u2019 man with a T-bone.\u00a0 The buzzards followed us in as the boat flung through the air flippin\u2019 Buck up in like pancakes. \u00a0Zeb took pot shots at the buzzards with the shotgun but mistook Buck for a buzzard and nearly parted his hair as he landed back in the boat.<\/p>\n<p>I was screamin\u2019, \u00a0Zeb was shootin\u2019 and Buck was swingin\u2019 oars tryin\u2019 to keep us upright.\u00a0 It was if the world was coming to an end in the few seconds that it lasted.\u00a0 By the time we made it to calmer waters, we lost the chum, bats, rope, plywood, and extra shells.\u00a0 We were roughed up, but we still had our lives, fishin\u2019 poles, and now three holes in the bottom of the boat where Zeb blew holes in it.\u00a0 We made it through the rapids but was sinkin\u2019 fast, so we paddled to the shore line to try and repair our boat.\u00a0 There we were smack in the middle of Buzzard\u2019s Pass with a busted boat, no supplies and buzzards circling overhead.<br>\nWe had about a mile and a half of walkin\u2019 through some of the darkest and gloomiest waters on the river, but we was there to catch two legged cat fish and wasn\u2019t goin\u2019 home without some.\u00a0 Buck took the lead and scared most of the buzzards away with his intense stare as we inched our way out of the Pass, fishin\u2019 as we went.\u00a0\u00a0 We were gettin\u2019 no hits and seein\u2019 no fish so Buck decided to take matters into his own hands. He dove into the river grabbin\u2019 catfish with his hands and throwin\u2019 them on the bank.\u00a0 They were big;\u00a0 Zeb would wrastle them to the ground as I quickly checked for legs, but no luck. They was all just plain cats.\u00a0 We lost sight of Buck. He had been underwater for 20 minutes looking for catfish. We was ready leave but there was no leavin\u2019 without Buck.\u00a0 We heard a loud yell from across the river and knew it was Buck though we couldn\u2019t see him.\u00a0 We soon caught sight of him on the back of one of the biggest catfishes we had ever seen and they was comin\u2019 in fast and straight at us.\u00a0 When they got to shallow water, the fish got on its back legs and took off runnin\u2019 with Buck on its back barley holdin\u2019 on with a bear hug.\u00a0\u00a0 Me and Zeb gave chase but was no match for that big catfish\u2019s. \u00a0Maude and Lolie would give a lot for those legs in a fryin\u2019 pan.\u00a0\u00a0 Buck and the fish hit the water again, got to the other side and were back up and running.\u00a0 This time, however, the biggest buzzard we ever saw swooped down and grabbed Buck and the two legged cat and flew high into the tops of the trees beyond the dark clouds to its nest and starvin\u2019 young\u2019uns.\u00a0 Buck was a goner fer sure, we thought, but it was Buck Tater after all.\u00a0 It was then we saw something like lightnin\u2019 from a hard storm. Buck broke through the clouds on the back of the giant buzzard all the while hollerin\u2019 for us to get into the open.\u00a0 The buzzard grabbed me and Zeb in its claws and flew us completely out of Buzzard\u2019s Pass, dropping us in Granny Izzle\u2019s swamp.\u00a0 We asked Buck how he managed the buzzard ride. He replied, \u201cBoys, I bartered with the buzzard. It seems the buzzards were looking for \u00a0two legged catfish as much as we were, so after I stared her down she agreed to take the fish and fly us out of there.\u201d<br>\nWe hiked over the mountains and back home with little to show for our efforts \u2013 no boat, no gear, no fish, no pride with just a story that no one is goin\u2019 to believe except us, and we are not to sure about it either.\u00a0\u00a0 Those two legs are still out there; we recently saw Buck Tater on the back of one.\u00a0 We are goin\u2019 back in next year after we get a better boat built and our gear back. The taste of catfish legs is just too much of a thought to stay away.\u00a0 Like Buck Tater said, \u201c Boys if catfish legs are good enough for buzzards, then there good enough for me,\u201d and we agree.\u00a0\u00a0 Keep a tight line!!! Lew.<\/p><\/div>