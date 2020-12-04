2020 has been a difficult year, one of trial and change for everyone. Despite that, our personal circumstances make it appropriate to pause, reflect and give thanks for the Salem community and our close friends here.

Our family became residents of Salem in May 1988, having moved here with GE from Schenectady, NY. After 32 years, we recently moved to Smith Mountain Lake and are now in the process of fulfilling our dream of building a log home there.

Looking back, we are most thankful and grateful that we settled in Salem to raise our family and make lifelong friends. Our neighborhood and the community were safe and friendly places to raise our children. The education system prepared our children well for college study at William and Mary and UVA. In addition to academics, the city’s commitment to facilities that supported numerous activities for our kids gave them opportunities to develop their interests and skills.

For Lauren, it became volleyball, track, and band, including the honor of being Corps Commander for the Pride of Salem. Tim’s focus became soccer through the rec leagues, club teams in Salem and Roanoke, and at Salem HS, including being a captain for the varsity team. Nancy and I had numerous fulfilling activities in the school system, church and employers.

Many of you will remember our personal tragedy when we lost Lauren in a car accident in Wyoming in January 2006.The outpouring of love and support from the entire community was unbelievable at a time when it was most needed. One detail I will never forget – even Salem police officers stationed at street intersections were standing at attention and saluting as the funeral procession made its way to Sherwood Memorial Park. And we have friends still sharing fond memories and providing emotional support.

We are profoundly grateful to have been part of such a caring community and look forward to staying in touch despite the distance. Thank you, Salem friends and community!