<div><p>By Bobby Bordelon<\/p>\n<p>A leprechaun, blessing box, a $500 scholarship, and supporting an active local nonprofit are the reasons for a downtown Ronceverte bucket drive in front of Wild Child this Saturday.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cFriends of Ronceverte volunteers will be there, [including] a goofy leprechaun,\u201d explained Friends of Ronceverte organizer Tonya Hazelwood. \u201cEverybody is going to be decked out in green, very Saint Patrick\u2019s Day. We are going to be passing out golden coins, bracelets and treats to anyone \u2013 children, elderly people, whoever.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Scheduled in town for Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the funds will support several Friends of Ronceverte projects, such as a scholarship and beautification projects.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re hoping to get a big push for a [$500] scholarship we want to do annually for a Ronceverte Greenbrier East graduate,\u201d Hazelwood explained. \u201cSome of the money will go towards Friends of Ronceverte for beautification, but some of it will be for the scholarship.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><img class=" wp-image-61189 alignleft" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/158437160_251379240013786_90638794907507200_n-300x300.jpg" alt="" width="456" height="456" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/158437160_251379240013786_90638794907507200_n-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/158437160_251379240013786_90638794907507200_n-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/158437160_251379240013786_90638794907507200_n-768x768.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/158437160_251379240013786_90638794907507200_n.jpg 960w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/158437160_251379240013786_90638794907507200_n-600x600.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/03\/158437160_251379240013786_90638794907507200_n-100x100.jpg 100w" sizes="(max-width: 456px) 100vw, 456px">Friends of Ronceverte has been involved in several projects and partnerships looking to improve downtown. Hazelwood pointed to <a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/ronceverte-mayor-wont-seek-re-election-council-gets-updates-on-island-park-flooding-rudys-dog-park\/">recent discussions about a potential dog park<\/a> as one place they would like to get involved. Another recent example is a newly installed blessing box on Main Street, across the street from Wild Child.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe blessing box is the brainchild of West Virginia Helping Hands, the new nonprofit organization, [guided by Amy Hubbard],\u201d Hazelwood explained. \u201cTheir point is to help the unfortunate, homeless, needy people in the area. \u2026 It brings something to Main Street, it brightens it up, and it helps people, so it\u2019s a plus, plus, plus.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The partnership with Helping Hands, Friends of Ronceverte, and Loudermilk Construction led to the second blessing box in Ronceverte.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe\u2019re always doing [projects], and this ties into the blessing box,\u201d Hazelwood said.\u201dWe\u2019re going to landscape it for shrubbery and landscaping and flowers. \u2026 That is city owned property, the city allowed us to put it there. \u2026 \u2026 [We] enlisted the help of John Loudermilk, of Loudermilk Construction, to build these boxes. I approached the city myself about this particular spot, \u2026 then of course, I painted it. It is stocked completely full, there are people going to town on putting stuff in there.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>After the Saturday bucket drive, the leprechaun will continue making rounds through Greenbrier County.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe leprechaun that will be here on Saturday will also, on Wednesday, St. Patrick\u2019s Day, will be going to the two day cares in Fairlea, Little Learners and Lit\u2019l Rascals, and will be visiting children on behalf of Friends of Ronceverte, giving them treats,\u201d Hazelwood explained.<\/p>\n<p>Pausing for a second, Hazelwood then said with a laugh, \u201cIt\u2019s me, I\u2019m the leprechaun. I\u2019ve got green glitter from one end of my shop to the other \u2013 I ordered a costume that was so plain and boring. I blinged it out, the beard and the eyebrows are phenomenal. It\u2019s been so much fun!\u201d<\/p>\n<p>To get in touch with the organization, message their Facebook page, \u201cFriends of Ronceverte.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>