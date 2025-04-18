By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Republicans stripped the credential qualification previously required for the state library director position this past legislative session.

House Bill 2009 dissolved the Department of Arts, Culture and History, and moved its functions under the Department of Tourism. Libraries, which previously were under the umbrella of Arts, Culture and History, moved into the Department of Tourism as well. The bill was part of a larger effort in conjunction with two other bills that reorganized the executive branch and created more cabinet secretaries who report to the governors office.

Senate Bill 2009 didn’t just move the Department of Arts, Culture, and History under the Tourism Department, Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, criticized the bill for doing away with the civil service.

