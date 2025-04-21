By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Congress to ensure benefits for Sept. 11 responders and survivors will be extended.
The 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act of 2025 would update the program’s “funding formula” to ensure it would be funded through its duration, which is set to expire in 2090. In addition, the legislation would expand funding for data collection on conditions stemming from the terror attacks, including access to mental health treatment.
The legislation is sponsored by Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Reps. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.
Kaine said it ensures that the American people never forget the sacrifices and events of Sept. 11, 2001, which killed nearly 3,000.
“9/11 was one of the most horrific and painful days in American history,” said Kaine. “It is our responsibility to permanently fund the health care program that the thousands of brave souls – who risked their lives to save their fellow Americans – rely on. I am proud to uphold our promise to never forget by supporting our first responders and survivors, many of whom continue to face grave, longstanding health issues.”
In 2010, Congress created the World Trade Center Health Program to help first responders and survivors of the terror attack deal with various health impacts, especially toxins from Ground Zero.
Since its creation, the program has been reauthorized but has faced increased costs due to rising medical costs and the number of responders and survivors seeking assistance.
In 2018, the WTC Health Program released a report documenting and defining the “9/11 agent.” It examined over 350 hazards that may have been present at the sites related to the terror attacks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, responders, recovery workers and survivors were exposed to some hazards that have been attributed to several short and long-term health conditions, including traumatic injuries, many types of cancers, digestive and pulmonary issues, mental health problems and musculoskeletal disorders.
