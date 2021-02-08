Glenvar boys basketball suffer loss to Cave Spring
The Glenvar boys basketball team is only playing Roanoke County rivals for the regular season, and one of those is...
The Glenvar girls basketball team improved to 3-1 with wins over two Roanoke County rivals last week. The Highlanders beat...
The Glenvar swim team has a busy week as the regular season nears a close. The Highlanders have three meets...
The Salem High swim team took on two opponents last week as the Spartans prepare for the Region 4D meet...
Andrew Lewis Middle School will have volleyball tryouts and football practice starting on Monday, February 8th. Students who plan to...
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Presidents Council has endorsed a conference policy that will prohibit spectators at any ODAC indoor athletic event...
