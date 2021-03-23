<div><p><img class="size-full wp-image-46090" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-class-Mar-2021-2.jpg" alt="" width="803" height="874" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-class-Mar-2021-2.jpg 803w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-class-Mar-2021-2-276x300.jpg 276w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-class-Mar-2021-2-768x836.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-class-Mar-2021-2-600x653.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-class-Mar-2021-2-750x816.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 803px) 100vw, 803px"><\/p>\n<p>A group of ladies recently decided to join the beginner\u2019s quilting class with Mary Hunter from Farm Bureau Women\u2019s Committee and learn the long-lost\u00a0art\u00a0of quilting. Their first project was a table runner.Pam Dudding<br>\nContributing writer<\/p>\n<p>In years long ago, ladies kept their hands busy in the evenings, as they would have to make colorful quilts to keep their families warm and cozy, as there were no Belk\u2019s or Walmart\u2019s to pop into to purchase one.<\/p>\n<p>That long-lost art is emerging again, and the ladies of the Farm Bureau are taking full advantage by offering a beginner\u2019s class to those who are interested in learning.<\/p>\n<p>The Craig County Farm Bureau Women\u2019s Committee started the weekly class on February 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Craig Valley Baptist Church.<\/p>\n<p>The fee for the class is a non-refundable $25 donation to the Craig County Farm Bureau Women\u2019s Committee. The donated funds will be used to support agriculture education and provide scholarships to students within the community.<\/p>\n<p>Instructor Mary Hunter recently gave each new lady a student miniature handmade quilted chick.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_46091" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46091" style="width: 793px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-46091" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-chickens-given-to-each-lady-for-participating-Mar-2021-2.jpg" alt="" width="793" height="455" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-chickens-given-to-each-lady-for-participating-Mar-2021-2.jpg 793w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-chickens-given-to-each-lady-for-participating-Mar-2021-2-300x172.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-chickens-given-to-each-lady-for-participating-Mar-2021-2-768x441.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-chickens-given-to-each-lady-for-participating-Mar-2021-2-600x344.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/03\/Farm-Bureau-ladies-quilting-chickens-given-to-each-lady-for-participating-Mar-2021-2-750x430.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 793px) 100vw, 793px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46091" class="wp-caption-text">Instructor Mary Hunter gave each lady a miniature quilted chick for joining the class.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cHave you always wanted to learn how to make a quilt or just want to brush up on your skills?\u00a0 If so, this is the class for you,\u201d Hunter said. \u201cWe will go over all the steps for making a quilt from start to finish but on a smaller scale so that it\u2019s not so intimidating by making a very simple table runner instead of a full-size quilt.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Hunter included the techniques of how to choose fabric for a quilt, piece the top, prepare it for quilting, how to quilt it with simple stitches on the sewing machine and apply binding to finish up the quilt.<\/p>\n<p>The nice thing is that no one needs any quilting experience to take this class, only a sewing machine to and the \u201cability to be able to sew a fairly straight line with it.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Added Hunter, \u201cIn our first class we\u2019ll talk about tools, supplies and the fabric to make your quilt and how to sew a quarter inch seam. The following Saturday we will take a field trip to purchase your materials and then in our next class we\u2019ll cut out the top and start sewing it.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Another group of experienced quilters recently attended as support, and worked on their full-size quilts, which were absolutely beautiful.<\/p>\n<p>The new quilters are almost complete. The first set of classes are scheduled at the end of March.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are excited about having these younger girls in our group now and learning this craft,\u201d Hunter said. \u201cThey will be ready to tackle the next class which will be a larger project, the Curved Log Cabin Quilt.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>To sign up for future classes and pay the class fee (which ensures your space) or get more information, email Mary Hunter at huntermd56@gmail.com or call 540-309-2525.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe class does have limited space, so it\u2019s first-come, first-serve,\u201d Hunter said.<\/p><\/div>