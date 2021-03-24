<div><p><figure id="attachment_70319" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70319" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-70319" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/MYERS1-1-300x199.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="199" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/MYERS1-1-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/MYERS1-1-1024x678.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/MYERS1-1-768x509.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/MYERS1-1-1536x1017.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/MYERS1-1-2048x1356.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/MYERS1-1-600x397.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/MYERS1-1-750x497.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/MYERS1-1-1140x755.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70319" class="wp-caption-text">Blake Myers, Angela Myers, Briana Myers, Danny Myers (father), and Lord Botetourt Athletic Director Chuck Pound during the announcement last Wednesday at Lord Botetourt. [PHOTO: Matt de Simone]<\/figcaption><\/figure>Last Wednesday, Lord Botetourt soccer player Briana Myers announced she will be attending Liberty University to play soccer for the school this fall. She was joined by her family during the announcement that took place at Lord Botetourt High School.<\/p><\/div>