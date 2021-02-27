<div><p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-77350" src="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/Lawson-Wanda-Marie-e1614393761388.jpg" alt="" width="112" height="148"><\/p>\n<p>Wanda Marie Lawson, 77, of Christiansburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.<\/p>\n<p>She was born in Christiansburg on Jan. 13, 1944, to the late Edward and Loella Slusser Dowdy. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leighton Dowdy; a sister, Thelma Linkous; and her best friend, Sandra Lawson.<\/p>\n<p>She was a member of New Hope Church of God. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers and living on James Street with her wonderful friends and family. Above all else, she loved her children, grandchildren, and adopted grandchildren.<\/p>\n<p>She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Manuel Lawson; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Lawson and Mark Robertson; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Jeanette Lawson and Terry and Tammie Lawson; grandchildren Mikey, Seth, Derek, Hunter, Justin, Andrew, Michael, and Brittany; many great-grandchildren; brother Larry Dowdy and Mary Stephens; a special nephew, Tony Harris; and a special dog, Charlie.<\/p>\n<p>Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. T. Michael Bond officiating. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg.<\/p><\/div>