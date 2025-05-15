By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Visa delays at U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide could negatively impact the tourism industry as the country prepares to host major international events, a pair of lawmakers claim, despite recent data showing improvements.
Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Mark Warner, D-Va., penned a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging him to “address dramatic visa delays,” which they say threaten international tourism, thus negatively impacting businesses.
The senators cited the FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary, which they anticipate attracting “millions of visitors.” The lawmakers say Virginia is expected to host over 9 million visitors, generating more than $1.5 billion in “economic activity,” resulting in 22,000 new jobs.
In the letter, the senators highlighted concerns of staff cuts at the State Department, which they assert will increase wait times for visa approvals.
“Recent reporting indicates that, instead of increasing capacity at foreign embassies to address this influx of tourists to the United States, staff is being cut from the State Department, including at embassies and consulates around the world,” the senators wrote. “These staff are responsible for interviewing potential visitors and processing visas ahead of tourist travel to the United States. Visa wait times at United States embassies and consulates have been a challenge for years… We have strong concerns that, rather than working to chip away at these backlogs, the staffing policies by this administration threaten to dramatically increase tourist visa wait times.”
The lawmakers expressed concerns that the State Department “is not prepared for the influx of international tourists” before next year’s events.
However, recent data shows some potentially promising signs regarding wait times for applicants securing initial interviews to obtain a visa, which can vary by location. The wait times can take days to years, depending on the country.
Data from the U.S. Travel Association through the Department of State shows “a slight decline in overall visa wait time from January 2025 to the next available appointment time in April 2025.” The data shows the largest inbound countries decreased from 206 days in January 2025 to 188 days in April.
According to the association, foreign travelers generated $181 billion nationally in direct spending in 2024, adding that, as foreign travel is an export, it “exceeds the value of all U.S. agriculture exports.” Despite the impressive amount, the U.S. experienced a $50 billion travel trade deficit in 2024, which the association says was a reversal from five years prior, when the U.S. experienced a travel surplus.
Dan Roberts, vice president of Research & Strategy, Virginia Tourism Corporation, told The Center Square that in 2023, visitors spent $33.3 billion in Virginia, of which $1.1 billion came from international travel spending.
Overall, Roberts is “optimistic that 2024’s figures will show continued growth in visitation and visitor” spending in Virginia. He added that hotel demand has increased by 1.1% and a revenue increase of 3.6% compared to 2023, which are “moderately stronger than national level.
