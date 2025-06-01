By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Over two dozen Virginia lawmakers disclosed owning stock in major companies like Apple, Microsoft and Dominion Energy, according to 2025 filings reviewed by the Virginia Public Access Project.
The disclosures, which cover the 2024 calendar year, show Apple was the most commonly held stock among members of the General Assembly, appearing in at least nine portfolios. Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia and Google’s parent company Alphabet were also widely reported.
Energy companies appeared frequently as well. Dominion Energy was reported by five Republican and four Democratic lawmakers, while Duke Energy, Chevron and ExxonMobil were also listed by multiple members.
Lawmakers report stock values in broad ranges rather than exact figures. At least 14 members reported portfolios worth $1 million or more. Others reported holdings between $500,000 and $999,999, while most lawmakers disclosed stock valued between $10,000 and $499,999. Some reported no securities over $5,000.
The disclosures are part of an annual process where lawmakers report personal financial interests that could intersect with public duties. Categories include salary, debts, real estate, business interests and securities. A color-coded chart on VPAP shows which categories apply to each member.
Because the reported values reflect only the minimum of each range, the true value of some lawmakers’ investments may be higher. VPAP notes that the figures are based on information filed with the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council.
The goal of these disclosures is to give the public a clearer picture of lawmakers’ financial interests.
