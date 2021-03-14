<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="1024" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17525" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/abortion_1615460804-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/abortion_1615460804-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/abortion_1615460804-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/abortion_1615460804-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/abortion_1615460804-768x768.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/abortion_1615460804.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">By Cameron Jones<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Capital News Service<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Virginia General Assembly passed two bills that repeal the ban keeping some health insurance plans sold in the state from covering abortions.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><a href="https:\/\/lis.virginia.gov\/cgi-bin\/legp604.exe?212+sum+HB1896"><span style="font-weight: 400">House Bill 1896<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, introduced by Del. Sally L. Hudson, D-Charlottesville, and <\/span><a href="https:\/\/lis.virginia.gov\/cgi-bin\/legp604.exe?ses=212&typ=bil&val=SB1276"><span style="font-weight: 400">Senate Bill 1276<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, introduced by Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan, D-Richmond, loosen restrictions through Virginia\u2019s health insurance exchange. The exchange offers health insurance to approximately 270,000 Virginians who are self-employed or don\u2019t have access to insurance through employers, according to t<\/span><a href="https:\/\/www.cms.gov\/newsroom\/fact-sheets\/2020-federal-health-insurance-exchange-enrollment-period-final-weekly-enrollment-snapshot"><span style="font-weight: 400">he Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Although the legislation will allow insurers to provide these services, it will not require them to do so.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The current restriction on abortion coverage through Virginia\u2019s health insurance exchange was put in place in 2011 during Republican Gov. Robert McDonnell\u2019s administration after the Affordable Care Act was passed. Federal funds can\u2019t cover abortion costs due to the Hyde Amendment, except for specific circumstances.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe current ban on providing abortion care for private insurance companies does nothing to promote or protect the health and safety of anyone \u2014 it\u2019s purely politically-based,\u201d said Rae Pickett, communications director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAbortion is the only legal medical procedure that is prohibited by Virginia law from even being offered by private companies that sell plans through an exchange,\u201d McClellan said during the bill\u2019s committee hearing.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jamie Lockhart, executive director at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, called the current ban the \u201cultimate government overreach.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Advocates for the bill said banning abortion services through insurance companies disproportionately affects lower-income individuals, and the bill will allow access for more people to get needed care. Pickett said customers can currently choose a plan from the marketplace that fits their needs such as ones that offer different kinds of contraception.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAbortion should be the same way,\u201d Pickett said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The federal health insurance marketplace is typically used by low-income people who struggle to afford health care, \u201cparticularly women, transgender people, and non-binary people of color,\u201d according to a <\/span><a href="https:\/\/feminist.org\/news\/virginia-senate-passes-bill-to-expand-abortion-access\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">press release<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400"> from the Feminist Majority Foundation. The Virginia-based nonprofit organization advocates and organizes for women\u2019s rights, including reproductive rights.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Almost 80% of Virginians support legal access to abortion, according to <\/span><a href="https:\/\/naralva.org\/2020\/01\/27\/new-ppp-poll-shows-overwhelming-majority-virginians-support-legal-access-abortion-pro-choice-legislators-begin-efforts-rollback-barriers-abortion-care\/"><span style="font-weight: 400">a poll <\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">commissioned last year by the Virginia Pro-Choice Coalition. The election of more pro-choice candidates and Democratic seizure of both chambers has led to the introduction and passage of more progressive legislation. Legislators have pushed for the abortion services rollback for years. The votes on both measures were along party lines.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Opponents of the legislation fear the measures could \u201cgrease the wheels\u201d for state funding of abortion. Olivia Gans Turner, president of the Virginia Society for Human Life, is concerned that a repeal of the Hyde Amendment by the Democratic majority Congress could lead to state money being used to fund abortions. Turner said Virginians may be supportive of legal abortion, but there is \u201ca great deal of opposition to taxpayer funding of elective abortions.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Turner said the Virginia Society for Human Life is concerned it could become difficult to find a plan in the market that does not include abortion services. The bill\u2019s passage could lead to more expensive plans for consumers since more services would be covered, Turner said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<ol>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400"> Bruce Vogel, an associate professor in the Department of Health Outcomes and Biomedical Informatics at the University of Florida, specializes in health care economics. He expects the law to have limited impact since only a small fraction of health insurance marketplace users have abortions in a year.\u00a0<\/span><\/li>\n<\/ol>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMore worrisome may be whether a low-income pregnant woman can pay the bill out-of-pocket in the absence of insurance coverage,\u201d Vogel said in an email. \u201cBeyond the first-term, abortion costs can rise into the thousands of dollars, and that is big hurdle if you are poor.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><i><span style="font-weight: 400">(Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University\u2019s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.)<\/span><\/i><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>