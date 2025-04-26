By Charles Young, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Patrick Morrisey signed a bill into law Thursday that he said is intended to send a strong message to drug dealers in West Virginia.

Joined by state and local officials, members of the recovery community and the family of Lauren Cole, Morrisey signed Senate Bill 196, also known as Lauren’s Law, during a ceremony in Morgantown.

The bill increases penalties and amends weight requirements related to the crime of bringing controlled substances into the state; increases penalties and amends weight requirements related to the crime of drug conspiracy; clarifies the crime of drug delivery resulting in death and increases the penalty if the death was the result of an unlawful sale; increases the penalty for failure to render aid; creates a new section of code related to drug “kingpins”; clarifies recidivist statutes; and clarifies crimes for which parole is not permissible.

