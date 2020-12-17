<div><p style="font-weight: 400"><strong>Thomas, WV<\/strong>\u00a0\u2013\u00a0This article is the fourth installment in a multi-week segment highlighting winning photographers from Cortland\u2019s annual photography contest. This week, winners include TR Shultz of Morgantown and John Willson of Charleston, West Virginia.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_37035" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-37035" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-37035" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/Travis_Shultz-Clearing_Storm_at_Bear_Rocks.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="534" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/Travis_Shultz-Clearing_Storm_at_Bear_Rocks.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/Travis_Shultz-Clearing_Storm_at_Bear_Rocks-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/Travis_Shultz-Clearing_Storm_at_Bear_Rocks-768x513.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/Travis_Shultz-Clearing_Storm_at_Bear_Rocks-600x401.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/Travis_Shultz-Clearing_Storm_at_Bear_Rocks-750x501.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-37035" class="wp-caption-text">\u201cClearing Storm at Bear Rocks\u201d by Travis Shultz<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p style="font-weight: 400"><strong>Travis \u2018TR\u2019 Shultz; Morgantown, West Virginia<\/strong><\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">Using a Fuji X-T2 with Fuji 10-24mm F-4 lens, Shultz has been an avid photographer for approximately six years and a freshman winner of Cortland\u2019s photography contest.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">His favorite subject is nature and landscape photography. \u201cA scene can change dramatically depending on the weather and light, combining in striking ways that evoke powerful emotions,\u201d describes Shultz. \u201cThe moments are fleeting, but when it materializes, it\u2019s always memorable. I love the challenge \u2013 both the effort it takes to be there at just the right time to experience those moments and understanding the camera well enough to capture the image as I see it.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">A well-known feature of the Dolly Sods Wilderness area, Shultz chose to photograph in black and white to emphasize the contrast. \u201cDespite having photographed this feature a few times before, I had not found a satisfying composition. On this particular early November morning, it was extremely cold, having snowed the night before. The wind-driven snow coated the west-facing side of the trees, creating an attractive contrast. I admitted the scene for perhaps 30 minutes, walking around and framing composition, frustrated as I had been in my previous visits. Looking through the viewfinder, moving back and forth, side to side, in an instant, the image I saw evoked an emotional connection. This is what I hoped to capture an image that represented the feelings of that special place.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Shultz clarifies that he doesn\u2019t have any funny photography stories that don\u2019t involve him falling on slippery rocks since some of his most memorable experiences and photographs involve cold or stormy weather. \u201cOne time, walking through a snow-covered wetland, I saw what looked like a snow- and fur-covered beachball \u2013 \u2013 it was an enormous and well-fed beaver! Little surprises like that are great.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u201cLandscape photography to me is a great way to connect and immerse ourselves in the natural world,\u201d explains Shultz. \u201cTo escape from mundane obligations and To-Do lists to just \u201cbe.\u201d Almost meditative. Whether or not I get a great image, I never fail to enjoy the time well-spent.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_37022" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-37022" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-37022" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/John_Willson-Bear_Rocks_Sunrise.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="534" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/John_Willson-Bear_Rocks_Sunrise.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/John_Willson-Bear_Rocks_Sunrise-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/John_Willson-Bear_Rocks_Sunrise-768x513.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/John_Willson-Bear_Rocks_Sunrise-600x401.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2020\/12\/John_Willson-Bear_Rocks_Sunrise-750x501.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-37022" class="wp-caption-text">\u201cBear Rocks Sunrise\u201d by John Willson<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p style="font-weight: 400"><strong>John Willson; Charleston, West Virginia<\/strong><\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\u201cLandscapes are my favorite subject because they get me out in nature and gives me a great appreciation for the beauty of God\u2019s creation.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">Using a NikonD800 camera and Nikon 16-35mm F-4 zoom lens, Willson has been photographing the great outdoors for six years. He submitted images to the contest previously and had two entries selected for this year\u2019s gallery.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMy\u2019 friends\u2019 blame me for any poor conditions we have when we go out to shoot,\u201d explains Willson. \u201cIf there are no clouds, or if it\u2019s raining, we know the cause. They have even offered to take up a collection if I leave so that the conditions will improve. It\u2019s a great tradition and lots of fun too.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe Bear Rocks Sunrise\u201d photo is an example of being in the right place at the right time. \u201cThe Blackwater Falls photo was the most challenging image to capture,\u201d remembers Willson. \u201cAfter hiking down to the river level, I started hiking toward the falls and encountered a big rock that I couldn\u2019t get over or around. I set my camera up on top of the rock, not seeing through the viewfinder. Using live view and a little trial and error, I was able to get the composition I wanted.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">As far as words of wisdom for photography go, Willson recommends you be patient. \u201cWhen you get to the scene, take it all in, and see what is \u2018speaking\u2019 to you. Then think about how to take the photo to highlight what captured your attention. You can\u2019t see the best compositions if you\u2019re not patient.\u201d<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">COVID may have changed how Cortland presents their 2020 photography winners, the prints continue to be spectacular. As with previous years, both large- and small-scale prints from 2019 are available for purchase. The prints previewed in this article will be available for purchase in the fall of 2021. Please visit the Cortland Acres website at www.\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cortlandacres.org\/2019-prints-for-sale">https:\/\/www.cortlandacres.org\/2019-prints-for-sale<\/a>\u00a0or contact Dan Bucher at (304) 463-4181 for more information.<\/p>\n<p style="font-weight: 400">\n<\/p><p style="font-weight: 400">The Foundation\u2019s mission is\u00a0<strong>\u201cTo secure the resources necessary to enhance the health and well-being of the Cortland community.\u201d<\/strong>\u00a0A 501(c)3 organization, The Foundation is dedicated to helping Cortland Acres continue to provide and expand quality care and services to the local and surrounding communities. Cortland Acres is a nonprofit corporation offering state-of-the-art nursing care, skilled rehabilitation, and retirement living on a spacious 35-acre campus in scenic Tucker County, West Virginia. For more information, call 304-463-4181 or visit\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cortlandacres.org\/">www.cortlandacres.org<\/a>.<\/p><\/div>