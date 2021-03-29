<br><p>By Dave Helmick<br \/>\nTuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p>CAPON BRIDGE \u2013 The Tucker Valley Girls\u2019 Basketball team traveled to Capon Bridge for a JV \/ Varsity contest on Monday March 22nd.\u00a0 In the first game of the night the Tucker Valley JV team fell in the contest 33-10.\u00a0 Peyton Hicks led the Lady Wildcats JV in scoring with 6 points and Emma Wilfong added 4 points to round out the scoring for the Tucker Valley JV in the loss.\u00a0 The varsity game also went in favor of Capon Bridge as the home team got the win by the final score of 47-15.\u00a0 Tucker Valley was led in scoring by Olivia Triplett with 7 points.\u00a0 Reagan Herron and Maddy Helmick chipped in with 3 points each for the Lady Wildcats in the loss.<\/p>\n<p>MOUNT STORM \u2013 The Lady Wildcats took to the road for one game at Union on Friday March 26th.\u00a0 In the contest Tucker Valley got the win by the final score of 24-7.\u00a0 Makenna Evans led Tucker Valley with 14 points and Maddy Helmick added 4 points in the Lady Wildcats victory.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker Valley(4-3) will travel to East Hardy tonight Wednesday March 31st.\u00a0 The Lady Wildcats will then host Elkins on Thursday April 1st and then Tucker Valley will play Davis-Thomas on Saturday April 3rd at TCHS for a 11am start.\u00a0 For more info o to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p>\r\n