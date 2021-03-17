<div><p>By Dave Helmick<br>\nTuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p>ELKINS \u2013 The Tucker Valley Girls\u2019 Basketball team traveled to Elkins on Wednesday March 10th for a pair of games. In the JV contest the Tucker Valley JV team fell by the final score of 33-2. Peyton Hicks scored the only 2 points for the Lady Wildcats in the loss. In the last game of the night the Tucker Valley Girls\u2019 Varsity game Elkins took the victory by the score of 34-21. Reagan Herron led Tucker Valley with 7 points. Makenna Evans, Maddy Helmick and Emily Snyder added 4 points each for the Lady Wildcats in the loss.<\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Lady Wildcats played a varsity only contest against Davis-Thomas at TCHS on Saturday March 13th. Tucker Valley pulled away for the win over the Lady Bears by the final score of 34-28. Makenna Evans led Tucker Valley in scoring with 12 points and Emily Snyder added 8 points for the Lady Wildcats in the win.<\/p>\n<p>The Lady Wildcats(1-2) will return to action Thursday March 18th at home against Tygarts Valley and Tucker Valley will host Petersburg on Friday March 19th. JV games both nights will begin at 6pm. For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p><\/div>