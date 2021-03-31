By Allen Hamrick

It was a week of downs for the Lady Panthers as they still look for their first win of the season. The week started out as a tough one going up against the Lady Raiders of Roane County. The Lady Panthers got off to a rough start, getting buried in the first half by the score 4-34. The Lady Raiders came to the court in an all out, in-your-face basketball defense and offense, bringing the fight to the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers had a rough time getting the points to fall in the first half; it was a good air show, but the bombs were not hitting the mark as if the net was a ghost. When the second half started, one could tell it was a different den of Lady Panthers, but the deficit was going to be hard to overcome. The Lady Panthers managed 12 points in the 3rd period with some good shooting coming in from Ivy Taylor and Sydney Moore, both with 10 points each in the game as high scorers. When it was over, the Lady Raiders beat the Lady Panthers 23-68.

The Lady Panthers took their game on the road in Gilmer but got handed a bus ticket home there as well. It was then South Harrison’s turn at the Lady Panthers at home, and the Lady Panthers were not anxious to take a third beating. They stepped up their offense and defense and did better, but in the end it was South Harrison over the Lady Panthers by the score of 33-48. Paris Williams was top shot in the game with 15 points. Hopefully, the Lady Panthers will get the bugs worked out, come together as a team and get some wins under their belt before the season is over. They will be at home Monday night against Buffalo, away at Doddridge on Tuesday and home against Calhoun on Friday. The Lady Panthers cannot be counted out yet; they have plenty of talent and can turn this season around when the bugs are exterminated. Go Lady Panthers!