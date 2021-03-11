<div><p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29036" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29036" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29036" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17-1097x1536.jpg 1097w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17-750x1050.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17-1140x1596.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic7-17.jpg 1250w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29036" class="wp-caption-text">Rylee Burkhamer sliding into the curve for a layup. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>And so it begins \u2013 the 2020-2021 season for the Lady Panthers got underway this past Wednesday night as the girls hosted Webster County.\u00a0 The Lady Panthers came out swinging and really ran the floor but couldn\u2019t pull the rabbits out of their hats as the magic seemed to fade.\u00a0 The offense seemed to be dependent on Ivy Taylor; she was getting the job done in the paint for the Lady Panthers.\u00a0 The problem was getting the ball to her.\u00a0 The Lady Highlanders\u2019 defense was a back breaker for the Lady Panthers as they just couldn\u2019t seem to mount a consistent offense to keep the game close.<\/p>\n<p>The Lady Panthers were down 14-30 at the half and struggled in the second half to get points on the board with 13 more points being added.\u00a0 Ivy Taylor had the board\u2019s number and was top shot for the Lady Panthers with 14 points in the game. \u00a0The final score was Lady Panthers 27, Lady Highlanders 66. \u00a0The Lady Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season Friday night by losing to the Lady Eagles of Braxton.\u00a0 The Lady Panthers will try to get the bugs out this week in practice and will come out gunning against Ravenswood on Monday evening at home. If you get a chance, come out and support the team. Go Lady Panthers!<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29037" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29037" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29037" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13-1097x1536.jpg 1097w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13-750x1050.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13-1140x1596.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic8-13.jpg 1250w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29037" class="wp-caption-text">Ilyauna Evans runnin\u2019 and gunnin\u2019. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>