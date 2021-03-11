<div><p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29040" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29040" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29040" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8-731x1024.jpg 731w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8-768x1075.jpg 768w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8-1097x1536.jpg 1097w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8-600x840.jpg 600w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8-750x1050.jpg 750w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8-1140x1596.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic9-8.jpg 1250w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29040" class="wp-caption-text">Ivy Taylor setting her sights. Joey Varella photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Lady Mustangs opened their season at home on Thursday evening and locked horns with the Lady Highlanders of Webster County.\u00a0 The Lady Mustangs came out like a whirlwind and got the night going with guns blazing as they set fire to the boards, scoring 25 points in the game.\u00a0 Ilyauna Evans was the top shot racking up ten points on the boards, followed closely by Rylee Burkhamer notching eight of her own.\u00a0 When the fire was out, the final score tallied out at\u00a0 Lady Mustangs 25, Webster 14.\u00a0 It was a good game to shake out the lady bugs and get at the business at hand.\u00a0 Up next on the chopping block was the much anticipated Lady Mustang and Lady Knight matchup.\u00a0 The Lady Mustangs stepped up their game and looked like a college team while the Lady Knights appeared to be a little stunned by the speed, shot making and thievery of the basketball.\u00a0 When the game got underway, it was fast paced.\u00a0 The Mustang defense had a little trouble in the paint, leaving major gaps up the middle and allowing the Lady Knights easy access to the net.\u00a0 That hole closed up and the game changed after a couple of pep talks from the coach.\u00a0 The Lady Mustangs had plenty of looks at the net and capitalized on most of them.\u00a0 It was a good game, and it showed what the Lady Mustangs are capable of for the rest of the season.\u00a0 The final score was Lady Mustangs 39, Lady Knights 28. \u00a0\u00a0Two of the Lady Mustangs were in double digits \u2013 Rylee Burkhamer gets the top shot in this game racking up 12 points followed by Ilyauna Evans with 11.\u00a0 The Lady Mustangs will be stacked up once again this week with games against Summersville at home on Tuesday evening and Calhoun away on Friday evening.\u00a0 If you get a chance, come out and support the team. Go Lady Mustangs!<\/p><\/div>