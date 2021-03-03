<div><p><strong>By Allen Hamrick<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_28987" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-28987" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-28987" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/lead-300x260.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="260" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/lead-300x260.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/lead.jpg 570w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-28987" class="wp-caption-text">Coach Krechella Evans laying out the grid. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Lady Mustangs opened this very complicated yet action packed 2021 basketball season in a \u00a0wild scrimmage against the Calhoun Middle Lady Red Devils.\u00a0 The Lady Mustangs came into this game trying to continue their exhibition style of basketball and give the fans their money\u2019s worth.\u00a0\u00a0 There is a different type of electric in the air; from day to day, it is a guessing game as to the future of sports in this state.\u00a0 The games will be played with more intensity because the coaches and players never know if it will be their last chance so they may as well make it a good one. The Lady Mustangs did just that.\u00a0 Since the early cutoff of the season last year, this new season is a much anticipated event.\u00a0 \u00a0It is time to shake off the COVID dust and get back to doing what is normal or at least looks like it in some form.\u00a0 Some is better than nothing.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_28988" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-28988" style="width: 216px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-28988" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/1-216x300.jpg" alt="" width="216" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/1-216x300.jpg 216w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/1.jpg 349w" sizes="(max-width: 216px) 100vw, 216px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-28988" class="wp-caption-text">Evie Young looks to advance the board from the outside. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>There was definitely no ball and chain attached to the Lady Mustangs in this no score scrimmage, but they played as if it was a championship game. \u00a0The Lady Mustangs look as though when they get the bugs worked out and find the hoop a little more, they will be hard to beat in 2021.\u00a0 Under the regime of Coach Krechella Evans, the girls took to the court and showed a clear desire to win a game no matter the cost.\u00a0 Their defense resembled an all out assault \u2013 like ants on a cube of sugar \u2013 with was no clear opening to the hoop for the Lady Red Devils.\u00a0 On the other side of the ball, the Lady Red Devils couldn\u2019t seem to get a hold on the speed of the Lady Mustangs, often ending up with half the players on the court trying to stop them.\u00a0 None the less, it was an action filled start to the new season and a whale of a way to kick things off.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_28989" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-28989" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-28989" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/2-300x259.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="259" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/2-300x259.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/2.jpg 569w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-28989" class="wp-caption-text">Rylee Burkhamer breaks free of the pack for two. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The Lady Mustangs will officially open up their season this coming Thursday night at home against Webster County with game time at 6:00 PM. \u00a0Don\u2019t forget this week that all the teams kick off their season. Wrestling will be at Fairmont East on Wednesday beginning at 5:30, and the CCHS Lady Panthers will be home against Webster on the same night.\u00a0 The Panthers will be at home against Braxton on Friday to open their season, and the Mustangs will be butting heads at Braxton on Friday night, as well.\u00a0 This season will be well packed with games and wrestling matches so you have no reason to miss out.\u00a0 Come out and support the teams; it has been a long time since the kids could stretch out their muscles on the courts and mats.\u00a0 Soon the baseball fields will be full and the track teams geared up.\u00a0 It is just by good fortune that the season is even happening, so get out while you have the chance.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_28990" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-28990" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-medium wp-image-28990" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/3-300x253.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="253" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/3-300x253.jpg 300w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/3.jpg 576w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-28990" class="wp-caption-text">Ilyauna Evans (in white) intimidates the Lady Red Devil pack. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_28992" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-28992" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-medium wp-image-28992" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-32-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-32-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-32-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic5-32.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-28992" class="wp-caption-text">Julieann Metheney goes hand to hand under the boards on defense. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<figure id="attachment_28991" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-28991" style="width: 214px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-medium wp-image-28991" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-30-214x300.jpg" alt="" width="214" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-30-214x300.jpg 214w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-30-360x504.jpg 360w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/pic4-30.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 214px) 100vw, 214px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-28991" class="wp-caption-text">\u201cThis ain\u2019t no thing but a chicken wing,\u201d says Summer Corwell. Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>