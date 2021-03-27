<br><figure id="attachment_47720" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-47720" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-47720" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_2805-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="733" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_2805-1.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_2805-1-246x300.jpg 246w" \/><figcaption id="caption-attachment-47720" class="wp-caption-text">Tucker County\u2019s Kadie Colebank drives against Philip-Barbour on March 18th.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions got the victory 65-58.\u00a0 Photo by Becky Moore.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Chris George<\/p>\n<p>TuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>GLENVILLE \u2013 The Tucker County Girls\u2019 Basketball team traveled to the #1 Class \u201cA\u201d Gilmer County on Monday March 15th.\u00a0 The Lady Titans got out to an early lead and held off a comeback attempt from the Lady Mt. Lions to get the Gilmer County victory 75-66.<\/p>\n<p>The first quarter was controlled by Gilmer County as they raced out to a 21-10 lead after one quarter of play.\u00a0 Tucker County battled back in the second quarter as they outscored the Lady Titans 20-14 in the second to make the halftime score 35-30 Gilmer County.<\/p>\n<p>Gilmer County extended their lead again in the third quarter as they outpaced the Lady Mt. Lions 18-14 in the third to make the score 53-44 after three quarters.\u00a0 The fourth quarter was a battle as both teams made runs to get their team some momentum.\u00a0 Tucker County could only get the Lady Titans lead down to 5 late in the contest and Gilmer County made their foul shots down the stretch to close out the game.\u00a0 Gilmer County took home the victory by the final score of 75-66.<\/p>\n<p>Kadie Colebank led Tucker County with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks and London Hood added 17 points, 8 assists, 4 steals for the Lady Mt. Lions in the loss.\u00a0 Jacey Davis had 12 points and Macy Helmick chipped in with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists also for Tucker County.\u00a0 The Tucker County JV got the win by the score of 27-14.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Lady Mt. Lions hosted Class \u201cAAA\u201d Philip-Barbour in a home contest on Thursday March 18th.\u00a0 Tucker County rallied in the second half to pick up the victory by the score of 65-58.<\/p>\n<p>Philip-Barbour controlled the first quarter as they took the lead and continued that advantage as the Lady Colts led 15-6 after one quarter.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions fought back in the second as they outscored Philip-Barbour 18-16 to cut the Lady Colts lead to 31-25 at the halftime break.<\/p>\n<p>The Tucker County defense then stepped up in the third as they held Philip-Barbour to 8 points in the quarter.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions offense scored 16 points in the third to make the score 41-39 Tucker County after three quarters.\u00a0 Tucker County then extended their lead in the fourth with a 24-19 advantage to give the Lady Mt. Lions the comeback win 65-58.<\/p>\n<p>Kadie Colebank led Tucker County with 19 points, 18 rebounds, 5 blocks and London Hood followed close behind with 18 points, 10 assists, 7 steals.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions also got some scoring from Macy Helmick with 10 points and Jacey Davis with 8 points in the win.\u00a0 The Tucker County JV team fell in their game 43-34.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Tucker County Girls\u2019 Basketball team entertained Class \u201cAAA\u201d Lincoln on Saturday afternoon March 20th.\u00a0\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions exploded to an early first quarter lead and held on for the win by the score of 46-37.<\/p>\n<p>The first belonged to Tucker County as they rolled out to an early lead and extended that lead to 19-5 after one quarter.\u00a0 Lincoln battled back late in the second as they outscored the Lady Mt. Lions 16-4 in the second to make the halftime score 25-21 Tucker County.<\/p>\n<p>The Lady Mt. Lions responded in the third as they outpaced the Lady Cougars 11-7 to push the score to 36-28 Tucker County after three quarters.\u00a0 In the fourth the home standing Lady Mt. Lions made their shots when they need to and closed out the game with a victory by the final of 46-37.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker County was led in scoring by Kadie Colebank with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists.\u00a0 London Hood added 8 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and Gracie Rapp chipped in with 7 points, 3 assists.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions JV team fell in a close game 51-47.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker County(6-2) will travel to Pendleton County on Thursday March 25th for a 6:15pm JV start and then the Lady Mt. Lions will travel to Pocahontas County on Saturday afternoon March 27th for a 1pm JV start.\u00a0 For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p>\r\n