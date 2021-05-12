Tennis team wins two matches
Krish Patel watches as his teammate returns the serve. By Ashlee Mullis The Boys Tennis Team took a 7-2 win...
Isabella Martin kicks the ball down the field after a save. By Ashlee Mullis The Patrick County Girls Varsity Soccer...
By Ashlee Mullis The Cougars travelled to Tunstall on May 4, losing 0-6. Lane Taylor started on the mound for...
By Reid Spencer NASCAR Wire Service In the final stage of Sunday’s Goodyear 400, Kyle Larson turned a Martin Truex...
By Ashlee Mullis The Patrick County Varsity Lady Cougars took a 7-6 loss to Tunstall on May 4 in Dry...
By Ashlee Mullis Former Patrick County Baseball star and former MLB player, Brad Clontz, was honored with a gift of...