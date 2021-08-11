<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Nascar_1628605890-150x150.png" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt=""><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-55313 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Nascar_1628605890-300x190.png" alt="" width="300" height="190" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Nascar_1628605890-300x190.png 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Nascar_1628605890-1024x650.png 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Nascar_1628605890-768x487.png 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/Nascar_1628605890.png 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">By Holly Cain<\/p>\n<p>NASCAR Wire Service<\/p>\n<p>Kyle Larson had to navigate lapped traffic in the closing laps and hold off his hard-charging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott \u2013 the track\u2019s most prolific winner of late \u2013 to earn the victory in Sunday\u2019s Go Bowling at the Glen.<\/p>\n<p>But the 28-year old Californian Larson has been a driver to count on this season, finishing either first or second 10 times through the 23 races to date.\u00a0\u00a0And Sunday\u2019s trophy at the historic Watkins Glen International road course is Larson\u2019s NASCAR Cup Series-best fifth of the year; 11th\u00a0of his career.<\/p>\n<p>His 2.430-second victory over Elliott was good enough to move him into a tie with Denny Hamlin for the regular season championship with only three races remaining before the Playoffs.<\/p>\n<p>It marked the eighth Hendrick Motorsports victory in the last 11 races and the fourth time Larson and Elliott have finished 1-2 \u2013 the third time at a road course event.<\/p>\n<p>Larson led the final 27 laps of the 90-lap event, taking the lead for good from Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr., who had paced the field for a race best 34 laps. Elliott got around Truex with nine laps remaining to claim second place.<\/p>\n<p>Truex finished third, followed by his JGR teammates Kyle Busch and Hamlin. Hendrick driver William Byron was sixth with JGR\u2019s Christopher Bell, Stewart-Haas teammates Kevin Harvick and Chase Briscoe and Richard Childress Racing\u2019s Tyler Reddick rounding out the Top-10.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cChase was already catching me pretty quick, even with me being in open track so when I caught those, I think four (lapped) cars and got into the 38 (Anthony Alfredo) right here, I thought I would look at my mirror and the 9 (Elliott) would be right on me, but thankfully had a comfortable enough gap to where I could make a mistake like that,\u201d said Larson, who apologized to his friend Bell during his post-race interview. The two made contact racing door-to-door for second place late in the race.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIncredible race today, hats off to Hendrick Motorsports,\u201d added Larson, \u201cIt\u2019s awesome. It really just shows how good the organization is, all the people that they\u2019ve assembled at the race shop, all the men and women. All four of us [Hendrick drivers) could not be getting these wins like we have been without them. Thanks to them and thanks to everybody else I get to race for.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Although Elliott, 25, had to settle for a runner-up showing today, it was an incredible drive for the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Watkins Glen winner. He started the race from the last row \u2013 and his crew chief Alan Gustafson was suspended \u2013 after his car failed pre-race technical inspection.<\/p>\n<p>Elliott steadily made his way forward, picking off cars with each turn. And as with Larson, he had to navigate that lapped traffic in the closing laps, which essentially cost him any shot at getting close enough to his teammate to challenge for the lead.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI made too many mistakes to get the win unfortunately, and made it too late in the race,\u201d Elliott said. \u201cSuper proud of our team. Been kind of an uphill battle all day, but everybody was just super prepared coming into the day and our NAPA team just did a really good job of fighting it.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>With three races remaining to set the Playoff field, Reddick gave himself a little more cushion room in that 16th\u00a0and final transfer position. He improved his advantage over his Richard Childress Racing teammate, 17th\u00a0place Austin Dillon, from six points entering the race to 15 points heading to Indianapolis next week.<\/p>\n<p>The series makes its Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course debut next Sunday with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (1 p.m. ET, NBC, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced on the famed track\u2019s road course since it began racing at Indianapolis in 1994.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><strong>NASCAR Cup Series Race \u2013 35th Annual Go Bowling at The Glen<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>Watkins Glen International<\/p>\n<p>Watkins Glen, New York<\/p>\n<p>Sunday, August 8, 2021<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<ol>\n<li>(4)\u00a0 Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(11)\u00a0 Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(9)\u00a0 Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(20)\u00a0 Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(6)\u00a0 Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(15)\u00a0 William Byron, Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(7)\u00a0 Christopher Bell, Toyota, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(5)\u00a0 Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(27)\u00a0 Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(13)\u00a0 Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(14)\u00a0 Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(12)\u00a0 Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(17)\u00a0 Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(3)\u00a0 Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(16)\u00a0 Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(8)\u00a0 Aric Almirola, Ford, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(24)\u00a0 Chris Buescher, Ford, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(19)\u00a0 Cole Custer, Ford, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(18)\u00a0 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(10)\u00a0 Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(25)\u00a0 Michael McDowell, Ford, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(2)\u00a0 Joey Logano, Ford, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(26)\u00a0 Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(29)\u00a0 Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 90.<\/li>\n<li>(28)\u00a0 Ryan Newman, Ford, 89.<\/li>\n<li>(31)\u00a0 Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 89.<\/li>\n<li>(22)\u00a0 Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 89.<\/li>\n<li>(23)\u00a0 Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 89.<\/li>\n<li>(30)\u00a0 Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 89.<\/li>\n<li>(33)\u00a0 Kyle Tilley, Ford, 89.<\/li>\n<li>(21)\u00a0 Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 88.<\/li>\n<li>(35)\u00a0 Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 88.<\/li>\n<li>(34)\u00a0 Josh Bilicki, Ford, 88.<\/li>\n<li>(37)\u00a0 RC Enerson, Chevrolet, 88.<\/li>\n<li>(1)\u00a0 Brad Keselowski, Ford, 87.<\/li>\n<li>(32)\u00a0 Garrett Smithley(i), Ford, 87.<\/li>\n<li>(36)\u00a0 James Davison, Ford, Electrical, 41.<\/li>\n<\/ol>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Average Speed of Race Winner:\u00a0 101.031 mph.<\/p>\n<p>Time of Race:\u00a0 2 Hrs, 10 Mins, 57 Secs. Margin of Victory:\u00a0 2.430 Seconds.<\/p>\n<p>Caution Flags:\u00a0 4 for 6 laps.<\/p>\n<p>Lead Changes:\u00a0 7 among 7 drivers.<\/p>\n<p>Lap Leaders:\u00a0\u00a0 B. Keselowski 1-9;J. Logano 10-20;K. Larson 21;R. Stenhouse Jr. 22;M. Truex Jr. 23-56;D. Hamlin 57-62;K. Busch 63-64;K. Larson 65-90.<\/p>\n<p>Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led):\u00a0 Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 34 laps; Kyle Larson 2 times for 27 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 9 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 6 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 2 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 1 lap.<\/p>\n<p>Stage #1 Top Ten: 22,5,11,8,24,18,48,9,3,43<\/p>\n<p>Stage #2 Top Ten: 19,20,4,5,14,42,21,11,22,18<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>