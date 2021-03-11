<div><p><strong>By: Betty Lee<\/strong><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_29022" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-29022" style="width: 240px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-29022" src="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Krajeski-Named-Offensive-Player-of-the-Year-240x300.jpg" alt="" width="240" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Krajeski-Named-Offensive-Player-of-the-Year-240x300.jpg 240w, https:\/\/claycountyfreepress.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/6\/2021\/03\/Krajeski-Named-Offensive-Player-of-the-Year.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 240px) 100vw, 240px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-29022" class="wp-caption-text">Allen Hamrick photo.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>This school year has been anything but ordinary, but that doesn\u2019t stop students from pushing through and breaking records.\u00a0 That is the story for Clay County High School Senior Grant Krajeski.<\/p>\n<p>Grant was awarded with the 2020 Offensive Player of The Year award, and he was also nominated to be named among the top 10 football players in the state, LKC, and All State Player.\u00a0 Krajeski did not let COVID stop him and has scored several college offers as well.<\/p>\n<p>Congrats Grant, and continue to make Clay County proud!<\/p><\/div>