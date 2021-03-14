<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="683" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-17491" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/flood_1615407385-1024x683.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/flood_1615407385-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/flood_1615407385-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/flood_1615407385-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/03\/flood_1615407385.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">Virginians can learn more about their flood risk and protect their homes and property with flood insurance ahead of spring rains and hurricane season during Virginia Flood Awareness Week, March 14-20.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><a href="http:\/\/www.dcr.virginia.gov\/floodawarenessweek"><span style="font-weight: 400">Flood Awareness Week<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400"> builds on a number of initiatives aimed at bolstering the commonwealth\u2019s resilience to hazardous events such as extreme weather, storm surge and recurrent flooding.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><a href="https:\/\/www.governor.virginia.gov\/newsroom\/proclamations\/proclamation\/flood-awareness-week.html"><span style="font-weight: 400">Read the full proclamation.<\/span><\/a><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginians can use the <\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.dcr.virginia.gov\/vfris"><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia Flood Risk Information System<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">, available through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, to identify their property\u2019s flood risk.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">DCR is the state agency responsible for coordinating flood-protection activities and helps communities comply with requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover damage from floods or surface water or storm surges. Only 3 percent of Virginians have flood insurance, according to the National Flood Insurance Program. \u00a0\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cVirginians should review their insurance policies now to make sure they have the coverage they need ahead of spring rains and the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 through Nov. 30,\u201d said DCR Director Clyde Cristman. \u201cIt takes 30 days for a new flood insurance policy to go into effect, so it\u2019s important to be covered before a storm.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Nearly 90 percent of Virginia communities participate in the National Flood Insurance Program, which allows all of their residents \u2014 regardless of flood zone \u2014 the ability to purchase federally-backed flood insurance. Flood insurance may also be available through private insurers.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cFlooding can cause catastrophic damage, and Virginians should take action now to reduce the risk of future flooding to homes and structures. Preparation now will lead to a better recovery later,\u201d said Virginia Department of Emergency Management State Coordinator Curtis Brown.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cFloods can happen anywhere and anytime,\u201d said Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. \u201cEven a few inches of flood water can cause extensive damage to your home and its contents. Buying a flood insurance policy is one of the best ways you can help yourself recover financially from a flood.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">For more information, visit <\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.dcr.virginia.gov\/floodawarenessweek"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.dcr.virginia.gov\/floodawarenessweek<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>