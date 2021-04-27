Land Transfers for March 2021
The following land transfers were recorded in the Botetourt County Courthouse in March. The names of only one seller and...
American Legion Post 240 has announced the students it will sponsor at this year’s Boys State and Girls State. They...
The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the season opening of Stoney Brook Vineyards at 516 Stoney...
The Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club picked up trash on its 2.6-mile assigned Adopt-a-Highway portion of Catawba Road in Daleville on...
Mikki Barranco – Mortgage Banker, First Bank and Trust Company First Bank & Trust Company welcomes Mikki Barranco to the...
The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department is again providing set-up space for yard sales to raise funds for the department. Set-ups...