<div><p><em><strong>By Matt de Simone<\/strong><\/em><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_70175" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70175" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class="size-medium wp-image-70175" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX1-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX1-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX1-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX1-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX1-1140x855.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70175" class="wp-caption-text">Va. Republican nominee for Governor Kirk Cox speaks with local constituents in Fincastle a couple of weeks ago.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Last November, former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Governor of Virginia.<\/p>\n<p>Cox is a retired public school teacher who taught in Chesterfield, Va. for most of his 30 years in the educational system. He then successfully ran for a seat in the House of Delegates and eventually became a House speaker.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe things I did as speaker I feel like Virginians would like,\u201d Cox explained. \u201cWe balanced the budget, cut taxes with biggest tax cut in Virginia\u2019s history, and we made Virginia the best state to do business. I am particularly proud that we froze college tuition for the first time in 20 years. If you look at my record as a speaker, I really dealt with a lot of those issues that constituents care about all over the state from Botetourt to Northern Virginia.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Cox holds in question the leadership in Virginia during the pandemic. He feels one-party control failed the state regarding COVID testing, contact tracing, and processing unemployment claims from individuals out of work due to the lockdown. Currently, Virginia is close to the bottom in national vaccine distribution. Cox feels Virginia has \u201cfallen apart\u201d due to the Democrats in control of the Commonwealth.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe released a lot of plans,\u201d Cox stated. \u201cI was the very first one back in July to call for a practical way to open schools. As early as January, I pushed for teachers to get vaccinated and make sure we had healthcare providers that could vaccinate in more locations. I\u2019ve released a plan on learning loss and how to catch kids up, which will be very important.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Cox explained that if he receives the nomination, he will fight to turn the state around in terms of numbers regarding COVID-related issues such as vaccine distribution, testing, and unemployment.<\/p>\n<p>Cox feels his experience in Virginia government sets him apart from his fellow Republican nominees. He fought the abortion \u201cup until birth\u201d bill and argued to maintain gun control laws properly. Cox has also worked closely with the Virginia Wounded Warrior program.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe need to select someone who is really electable,\u201d Cox said. \u201cI come from the bluest Republican district in the state. It\u2019s only 46 percent Republican and 30 percent minority. The Democrats put about $1.5 million against me. I won that seat by four points.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Cox thinks Virginia needs a governor willing to reach across the aisle, listen, and get the votes to win.<\/p>\n<p><figure id="attachment_70176" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70176" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-medium wp-image-70176" src="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX2-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" srcset="https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX2-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX2-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX2-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX2-2048x1536.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX2-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX2-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/fincastleherald.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/16\/2021\/03\/COX2-1140x855.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70176" class="wp-caption-text">Cox speaks with a local group of constituents at Bailey Wick Farm in Fincastle. [SUBMITTED PHOTOS]<\/figcaption><\/figure>Cox recently visited Botetourt County and met with local constituents. He discussed his plans for Virginia if he were to receive the nomination. Republican Delegate Terry Austin of the 19th District was one of the individuals who met with Cox.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cNot only does Kirk Cox have the experience, leadership, and vision to be governor, he is the kind of genuine person, listener, and pragmatist that we need to unite the Commonwealth,\u201d Austin stated in a recent Facebook post. \u201cHe is a strong conservative who fights for pro-life policies and adamantly defends our second amendment rights.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>For more on Kirk Cox\u2019s campaign to become the governor of Virginia, visit his campaign website kirkcox.com.<\/p><\/div>