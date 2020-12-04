Sophomore guard Cayla King hit three 3’s in the first quarter to jump the Hokies out to an early double-digit lead over Liberty University Saturday, and they would never look back as Tech moved to 2-0 on the young season with an 81-66 victory over Liberty Saturday on Carilion Clinic Court.
The loss dropped Liberty to 0-2.
In her second career start, King scored the nine points in a three-minute span, part of a 15-2 spurt by Tech in the opening frame to take a commanding 13-point lead. By the half, she had 12 points on four triples, both career-bests.
Tech shared the ball exceptionally well, assisting on 13 of 16 first half field goals, including a rare three-pointer from center Elizabeth Kitley who connected on her second career triple.
In the second half, guard Aisha Sheppard got going, finishing with a team-high 17 points and contributing six assists.
Off the bench, Da’Ja Green, scored 10 points and dished out six helpers on her birthday.
Liberty went on a 13-2 run in the fourth to bring it back to a 12-point game, but that was as close as the Flames would get. They were led by Emily Lytle’s 14 points in the game.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
- Tech shot nearly 46% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc.
- The Hokies had a 41-39 advantage on the glass.
- Tech’s defense registered eight blocks.
- Liberty owned the paint with a 36-22 advantage.
GAME NOTES
- Virginia Tech is now 17-1 against the Flames.
- Kenny Brooks’ record moved to 88-49 at Virginia Tech and 425-171 in his career.
- Tech is 10-7 all-time on November 28.
- The win was the Hokies’ 57th straight against non-conference opposition inside Cassell.
- Tech’s starting lineup of Amoore, Sheppard, Cayla King, Jones and Kitley accounted for 65 points.
- Six different players made 3’s against the Flames after three connected in the Hokies’ first contest.
- The bench accounted for 16 points including Green’s 10. Alex Obouh Fegue had three as did Makayla Ennis.
- Kitley registered a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds), her second consecutive to open the season.