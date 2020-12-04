Sophomore guard Cayla King hit three 3’s in the first quarter to jump the Hokies out to an early double-digit lead over Liberty University Saturday, and they would never look back as Tech moved to 2-0 on the young season with an 81-66 victory over Liberty Saturday on Carilion Clinic Court.

The loss dropped Liberty to 0-2.

In her second career start, King scored the nine points in a three-minute span, part of a 15-2 spurt by Tech in the opening frame to take a commanding 13-point lead. By the half, she had 12 points on four triples, both career-bests.

Tech shared the ball exceptionally well, assisting on 13 of 16 first half field goals, including a rare three-pointer from center Elizabeth Kitley who connected on her second career triple.

In the second half, guard Aisha Sheppard got going, finishing with a team-high 17 points and contributing six assists.

Off the bench, Da’Ja Green, scored 10 points and dished out six helpers on her birthday.

Liberty went on a 13-2 run in the fourth to bring it back to a 12-point game, but that was as close as the Flames would get. They were led by Emily Lytle’s 14 points in the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Tech shot nearly 46% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc.

The Hokies had a 41-39 advantage on the glass.

Tech’s defense registered eight blocks.

Liberty owned the paint with a 36-22 advantage.

GAME NOTES