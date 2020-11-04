Redding, CA-Kenneth W. McCallister, 93, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home in Redding, California.

Born Sept. 20, 1927, in Asbury, he was the son of the late Ernest Perry and Madeline Bonnie Burns McCallister.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Kayle M. Harvey; two brothers-in-law, Gerald “Jake” Harvey and Bill Allen; and three sisters-in-law, Peggy McCallister, Ardis McCallister, and Jeanne McCallister.

Mr. McCallister was a retired carpenter, having retired from the Carpenters Union after 30 years of service. He was also a licensed hunting guide for 10 years. He graduated from the Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, TN, in September 1949 and was a United States Army Veteran having served in World War II and the Korean Conflict. Mr. McCallister was the recipient of three Bronze Service Stars and the Army Overseas Service Bar.

Survivors include two sisters, Elaine McCallister Allen of Richmond, VA, and Pat McCallister Moore and husband, Ken, of Glen Allen, VA; eight brothers, Bob McCallister of Redding, CA, Eddie McCallister of Redding, CA, Joe McCallister of Redding, CA, Perry McCallister of Livermore, CA, Jim McCallister and wife, Shirley, of Livermore, CA, Keith McCallister and wife, Lona, of Livermore, CA, Lael McCallister and wife, Kay, of Pahrump, NV, and Garry McCallister and wife, Frances, of Alderson; and 22 nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial with military funeral honors will be on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery in Asbury, with the Rev. Sam Groves officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the McCallister family at www.lobbanfh.com.

Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.