<div><p><strong>Kassidy Maria Long, 15, of Marlinton, was born April 10, 2005 in Elkins. She received her angel wings Saturday, December 12, 2020.<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong>The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m..<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong>Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating. <\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong>Interment to follow at the Wanless Cemetery at Cass.<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><strong>Due to Covid 19 regulations, masks as well as safe distancing will be required.<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong>Online condolences may be made at WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/strong><\/p><\/div>