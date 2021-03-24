<div><figure id="attachment_70993" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-70993" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-medium wp-image-70993" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/RHS-JVG-teacher-edited-800x559.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="559" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/RHS-JVG-teacher-edited-800x559.jpg 800w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/RHS-JVG-teacher-edited-768x537.jpg 768w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/RHS-JVG-teacher-edited-600x419.jpg 600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/RHS-JVG-teacher-edited-750x524.jpg 750w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/RHS-JVG-teacher-edited-1140x796.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/03\/RHS-JVG-teacher-edited.jpg 1430w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-70993" class="wp-caption-text">Photo by Mack Williams<br>Ishmale Davis, the new Jobs for Virginia\u2019s Graduates (JVG) Specialist at Radford High School, holds a student\u2019s baby while teaching recently at Radford High School.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<hr>\n<p>Heather Bell<\/p>\n<p>RADFORD \u2013 Radford High School is helping students through a program new to the school designed to help them achieve success in the post-secondary education world.<\/p>\n<p>The program is Jobs for Virginia\u2019s Graduates and is an extension of the grant-funded national Jobs for American Graduates program.<\/p>\n<p>Ishmale Davis, a recent graduate from Radford University, is the new JVG specialist at RHS and says the program \u201chighlights student progress in the post-secondary world and provides many other facets to our students.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>JVG has four main goals: help students graduate, help them seek post-secondary education, help them obtain a job, and get them started on a solid career path.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are very excited about students gaining more knowledge of business correspondence, resume writing, employment interviewing skills, public speaking, telephone techniques, job shadowing, responsibility and decision-making,\u201d said Davis. \u201cWe also specifically focus on academic remediation, which is considered one-on-one tutoring in any academic subject.<\/p>\n<p>Davis says he works with each student to create an individualized plan for success.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe then focus on the class with the lowest performance and work towards bringing that grade up or finding the root of the problem,\u201d he said. \u201cStudents are expected to report to class first and ask their teacher if it is okay to meet with me and\/or a team member.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Davis said the program is in its earliest stages, so it is an evolving situation.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThis is something new and we are always accepting feedback and opinions to better our program.\u201d he said. \u201cIt is our belief that this program will be beneficial to the students in helping to prepare them to enter the labor force upon graduation. It will also be beneficial to the local business community by providing better prepared employees for the local companies.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe JVG program has already had a positive effect on student motivation and achievement,\u201d said Jamie Little, education specialist for Radford City Schools. \u201cThis is in large part due to Mr. Davis and the relationships he\u2019s formed with the JVG students. Mr. Davis is the perfect person to serve in the specialist role. He\u2019s sharp, hard-working, organized, and has a huge heart for the students. He wants to see the JVG students succeed, and more importantly, he motivates them to want to succeed themselves.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Dr. Margaret Sproule is also a member of the RHS team working with the JVG program.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are really excited to have JVG at Radford High School,\u201d said Sproule. \u201cThis grant has allowed us to expand what we already had in place and reach more students. There is so much support built into this program to help students succeed.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe are being intentional in meeting them where they are, helping them do what they need to do to graduate, and guiding them to their next steps,\u201d Sproule said.. \u201cIt\u2019s really a lot of fun to be able to engage with the group and help generate this excitement for life after high school.\u00a0 Certainly, there\u2019s no short-cut to success, but I think the students are seeing success in the process.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>