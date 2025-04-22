By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON (WV News) — Justice Elizabeth “Beth” Walker will retire from the West Virginia Supreme Court this summer.

Walker announced her retirement effective June 27 in a letter to Chief Justice William Wooton on Saturday.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey will appoint a new justice to take Walker’s seat on the court, and voters will elect a candidate to serve out the rest of her current term, set to end Dec. 31, 2028.

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will collect applications, conduct interviews and make recommendations to Morrisey, who will appoint a replacement.

“I will retire from the office of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia effective June 27, 2025,” Walker said.

