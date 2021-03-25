<div><p>Junior Dewey Holcomb, 77, of Huron, Ohio, began his final journey on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Lorain, Ohio after a short illness.<\/p>\n<p>He is survived by his wife, Connie Workman Holcomb; daughter, Amy Holcomb Clute (Clint), Jase, Braden Clute of Charlotte, NC; and son Mike Holcomb of Ivydale, WV.<\/p>\n<p>A graveside service was held Sunday March 21, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, WV<\/p>\n<p>Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.<\/p>\n<p>Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Holcomb Family.<\/p><\/div>