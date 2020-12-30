<div><figure id="attachment_52990" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-52990" style="width: 259px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class=" wp-image-52990" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-June-Yates.jpg" alt="" width="259" height="369" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-June-Yates.jpg 1053w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-June-Yates-211x300.jpg 211w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-June-Yates-768x1094.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-June-Yates-719x1024.jpg 719w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-June-Yates-300x427.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-June-Yates-600x855.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2020\/12\/obit-June-Yates.jpg 758w" sizes="(max-width: 259px) 100vw, 259px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-52990" class="wp-caption-text">June Reed Yates<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Lewisburg<\/span><\/b><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">-June Reed Yates, 84, formerly of Pickaway, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Seasons Place in Lewisburg.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">June was born June 2, 1936, in Second Creek and was the daughter of the late Leslie N. and Mary E. Trent Reed.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">She was member of Highland Park United Methodist Church, retired cook at Greenbrier East High School, a graduate of Union High School and had attended Concord College.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Other than her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Yates and sister, Patricia Ann Ford.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Lovell and husband Scotty of Cool Ridge; grandchildren, Zachary Lovell and wife Amy of Green Bank, Kacie Egbert and husband J.P. of Stanfield, NC; great-grandchildren, Tinley, Harper, and Lila Egbert and Josephine Lovell; and niece, Mary Thompson and husband Bob of Caldwell.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte with Pastor Don Trent officiating. Burial will follow in the New Lebanon Cemetery.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Visitation will be from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">A special thank you to the staff at The Season\u2019s Place.<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="BasicParagraph" style="text-align: justify;text-indent: 8.65pt"><span style="font-size: 10.0pt;line-height: 120%">Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/span><\/p><\/div>