Judith Ann Robertson, 78, of Buchanan passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her soulmate, Mark Kenny; parents, Helen and Richard Brodie; and brother, Robert Brodie.

She gave her time, heart, and soul to helping people throughout her life as a nurse and teacher. Wherever she called home, she always joined with her community to lift people up. That has been no different here in our community where she worked with Solomon’s Mission, the Lions Club, Trinity United Methodist Church, and others in Buchanan.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jennifer and Dan Hickey, Christopher and Crystal Robertson, Jonathan and Melissa Scubelek Robertson; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, from 3-5 p.m. at Solomon’s Mission, 592 Lowe Street in Buchanan. Stop in when you can to share your memories with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Solomon’s Mission, P.O. Box 1032, Buchanan, 24066 in memory of Judie Robertson.