By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — Arguing that they were not violating judicial ethics by raising issues about West Virginia’s foster care and child welfare system, Circuit Court judges Tim Sweeney and Maryclaire Akers filed objections to recent admonishments.

Third Judiciary Circuit Court Judge Sweeney filed a formal objection Thursday with the state Judicial Investigation Commission to an admonishment filed last month, accusing Sweeney of violating four rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct after raising concerns about shortages of Child Protective Service workers.

“To be clear, I took these steps for one reason: to protect West Virginia’s children,” Sweeney said. “To ensure that the welfare of West Virginia’s children remains foremost among my priorities, and because other judges are faced with similar problems, I am objecting to the JIC’s decision and its admonishment of me for speaking out to protect West Virginia’s most vulnerable.”

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2025/07/judges-sweeney-akers-file-objections-to-jic-admonishments-after-raising-child-welfare-concerns/