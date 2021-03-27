<br><p><em>By Heather Clower<br \/>\nThe Parsons Advocate<\/em><\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Recently, the Honorable Judge James Courrier took the bench to preside over Tucker County Circuit Court cases.\u00a0 On the docket was Dillon Waybright, charged with over 100 counts of child abuse resulting in injury, defended by Attorney\u2019s Morris Davis and James Hawkins, was set for a pre-trial and motions hearing.\u00a0 The defense’s first motion was to suppress evidence, stating that the search warrant did not properly describe the property that was to be searched.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Prosecuting Attorney Savannah Hull-Wilkins called Tucker County Sheriff\u2019s Office Sergeant C.A. Teter to testify on the matter.\u00a0 He provided numerous pieces of evidence, including photographs of the property in question along with the search warrant, to validate their execution of the document and asked that the request be denied by the court.\u00a0 Judge Courrier stated he would take the motion into the consideration, but would not rule on the matter until a later time.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>The second motion presented by Davis and Hawkins was for the court to find that the statements made by Waybright were not voluntarily made.\u00a0 Testimony was again taken from TCSO Sgt. C.A. Teter where he submitted a written Miranda Rights document that was explained to and signed by Waybright.\u00a0 The State argued that no constitutional violations occurred and the statements were voluntarily made. The Judge agreed and denied the defense\u2019s request.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Waybright\u2019s Counsel then requested portions of the statement be redacted, meaning censored or obscure part of a text for legal or security purposes. Wilkins opposed the motion and again, the Court was in favor of the State.\u00a0 Waybright is set for trial on April 19 and 20, 2021.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>William Shaw III appeared with Defense Attorney Timothy Gentilozzi with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Frank Bush representing the State.\u00a0 Shaw was present to formally accept a plea agreement he verbally agreed to, avoiding a jury trial.\u00a0 Shaw pleaded to the misdemeanor offense of possession of counterfeit bills and was sentenced to a year in jail, which was suspended for one year of probation with Community Corrections supervision.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>In the case of Darrel Spitznogle, indicted on charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse, both in the first degree, Bush requested the court allow certain evidence to be admitted.\u00a0 Judge Courrier responded that he would need more information to rule on that request.\u00a0 Parties are to return for another motion hearing in the near future.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Lester Mook entered along with his counsel, Attorney Pat Nichols, for sentencing after being convicted in September by a jury of the felony offense of POssession of a stolen vehicle.\u00a0 Wilkins requested that Mook serve the one to five-year sentence in a state correctional facility.\u00a0 Nichols requested that since his client has a new set of charges that are still outstanding that the sentencing be continued to a later date.\u00a0 Judge Courrier granted the defense\u2019s request and permitted a short continuance.\u00a0 Mook is set to return to court on April 16, 2021.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>The following day, March 18, 2021, the Honorable Judge Lynn Nelson took to the courtroom to hear the competency results for Jeremy Watson.\u00a0 Watson is charged with a felon with a firearm, obstructing an officer, failure to provide fingerprints, and possession with intent to deliver.\u00a0 He was found to be competent to stand trial, though Defense Attorney Hillary Bright requested an additional evaluation.\u00a0 Judge Nelson granted Bright\u2019s request and another evaluation will be administered.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_47738" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-47738" style="width: 174px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-47738" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/BBallMugshot-1.jpg" alt="" width="174" height="233" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/BBallMugshot-1.jpg 340w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/BBallMugshot-1-224x300.jpg 224w" \/><figcaption id="caption-attachment-47738" class="wp-caption-text">Britni Ball, 33 of Parsons, returned to jail as ordered by the Tucker County Circuit Court Judge for violating probation terms.\u00a0 (Photo courtesy of W.Va. Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>The final criminal case for the Circuit Court was that of Britni Ball.\u00a0 The State had filed a motion to revoke Ball\u2019s probation and presented the court with testimony from Dustin Luzier, Director of Tucker Day Report (Community Corrections).\u00a0 Luzier confirmed that Ball had violated the terms of her supervision and has also received new criminal charges.\u00a0 Judge Nelson determined Ball had violated her terms and ordered her to serve the remainder of her sentence in jail.<\/p>\r\n