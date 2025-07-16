By Ashley Perham, Williamson Daily News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County judge has said that an Ohio-based Catholic school cannot use funds granted from the state of West Virginia for advocacy or religious educational purposes.

Previous Gazette-Mail reporting found that the West Virginia Water Development Authority granted a $5 million Economic Enhancement Grant to the College of St. Joseph the Worker, based in Steubenville, Ohio.

The nonprofit college combines a bachelor’s degree in Catholic studies with instruction in construction trades. According to grant documents, the institution hopes to expand to multiple locations in West Virginia.

They also plan to create a real estate development and construction company in Weirton that would employ its students.

Read more: https://www.williamsondailynews.com/news/judge-wv-funds-for-advocacy-education-at-ohio-catholic-college-unconstitutional/article_2e97f974-9c11-59d4-8103-997a66ed3631.html