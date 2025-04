By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge dismissed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption case on Wednesday, agreeing it was the only practical outcome while blasting the Justice Department’s “troubling” rationale for wanting the charges thrown out — namely so the Democrat could help President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The judge, though, denied prosecutors the option to refile the charges after the mayoral election. Judge Dale E. Ho’s order to dismiss the case “with prejudice” spares Adams from having to govern in a way that pleases Trump or potentially risk having the Republican’s Justice Department revive the charges.

The judge said he wasn’t opining on the merits of the case, but that courts can’t force prosecutors to move forward. Still, he expressed qualms about the government’s move, saying “there are many reasons to be troubled” by its reasoning.

“Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions,” Ho wrote. He said he found it “disturbing” that public officials might get special treatment from prosecutors by complying with policy goals.

He rejected an alternative the Justice Department had sought — dismissing the case “without prejudice,” which would have left room for the charges to be refiled.

“Dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents,” the judge wrote.

The mayor claims victory

Adams lauded the judge’s decision during brief remarks outside the mayoral residence.

“As I said all along, this case never should have been brought, and I did nothing wrong,” he said.

“I have always been solely beholden to the people of this city,” the mayor added. “No special interests, no political opponents, but just everyday New Yorkers, just you.”

Asked about his chances for reelection, Adams said: “I’m gonna win.”

He closed by holding up a copy and encouraging people to read FBI Director Kash Patel’s 2023 book “Government Gangsters,” which alleged a “sinister cabal” at the heart of government.

The Justice Department said in a statement that Adams’ case had been “an example of political weaponization and a waste of resources.”

Ho’s decision follows a legal drama that roiled the Justice Department, created turmoil in City Hall and left Adams’ mayoralty hanging by a thread amid questions about his political independence and ability to govern.

Several prosecutors in New York and Washington resigned rather than carry out the Justice Department’s directive to drop the case against Adams. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, pondered whether to remove Adams from office but instead proposed new oversight for city government.

At a Feb. 19 hearing, Adams told Ho: “I have not committed a crime.”

The basis for the case

Adams pleaded not guilty to bribery and other charges after a 2024 indictment accused him of accepting illegal campaign contributions and travel discounts from a Turkish official and others — and returning the favors by, among other things, helping Turkey open a diplomatic building without passing fire inspections.

The case, brought during President Joe Biden’s administration, was on track for an April trial until Trump’s Justice Department moved to drop it. Ho delayed the trial while considering what to do, seeking advice from former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement.

Ho’s decision comes about three months before a Democratic primary that will likely choose the New York’s next mayor.

Adams faces a large field of challengers, including former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and several Democrats who say he’s now too indebted to Trump for New Yorkers to be sure he’ll prioritize their interests. Adams has said he’s “solely beholden to the 8.3 million New Yorkers that I represent, and I will always put this city first.”

As recently as Jan. 6, Manhattan federal prosecutors wrote in court papers that they continued to “uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams.” But a month later, their new Washington superiors decided to abandon the case.

In court filings and a hearing, then-acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove said he was “particularly concerned about the impact of the prosecution on Mayor Adams’ ability to support” Trump’s immigration objectives. Bove also questioned the prior administration’s motives in pursuing Adams, who had criticized Biden’s handling of immigration.

The Trump administration’s acting U.S. attorney in New York, Danielle Sassoon, resisted Bove’s order, saying she couldn’t defend a dismissal linked to political considerations.

Sassoon and several other career prosecutors quit in protest.

After four of Adams’ top deputies decided to resign, Hochul briefly considered taking the unprecedented step of ousting a New York City mayor. She ultimately concluded it would be undemocratic and disruptive to do so.

Adams, a retired police captain and former state lawmaker and Brooklyn official, was elected in 2021 as a centrist Democrat in a liberal stronghold. Since his indictment, Adams has cultivated a warmer relationship with Trump, telling mayoral staffers not to criticize the president publicly.

___

Associated Press reporters Joseph B. Frederick and Larry Neumeister in New York, Anthony Izaguirre in Albany and Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington contributed.