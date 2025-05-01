Coal Valley News

DANVILLE, W.Va. — When you think of southern West Virginia, it’s likely one thing comes to mind: coal.

Logan, Mingo, Lincoln, Boone and surrounding counties are known as the coalfields for good reason. Coal is abundant in the landscape of sometimes rolling hills, sometimes soaring mountains — and many a town there exists because of the coal-mining industry.

But there is oh, so much more to this area.

Natural beauty. Heritage. History. Artistry. Appalachian craftsmanship. Breathtaking views and hair-raising adventure. World-renowned hospitality.

Early spring brings the hopeful greening-up of the hills — don’t forget to roll down your window so you can smell the ramps and hear the spring peepers. Summer is when this region really shines with outdoors opportunities ranging from camping to fishing and atv trail riding.

The fact is, it’s always a good time to plan an afternoon, weekend or longer getaway to the coalfields. Here are just a few ideas — in no particular order — for places to stop along the way.

